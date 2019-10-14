How to help your teenager get enough sleep

Is your teenager always cranky and groggy most mornings? A poor night’s sleep is a relevant reason to their mood. These effects of poor sleep are bad to a teenager’s health and it is a constant issue among most homes with teenagers. Teenagers need to have healthy sleep especially at this stage of their life. The quantity of sleep needed for them is at least 8-10 hours a night. Less than this is harmful to their day to day life and their health in the long run. There are many ways to improve teenagers’ sleep hygiene and allow them to enjoy their teenage years. Here are some of the ways to help a teenager get enough sleep.

Control the use of electronics

It is second nature for many teenagers to stay up all night to catch up with all social media friends and activities. Others who are connected to Netflix, video games among other sources of entertainment indulge in the same. This habit of enjoying the use of electronics every night comes with a cost to every teenager. If you find your teenager struggling to sleep or wake up. It is time to ban all electronics from their rooms. Not only is the addiction to their mobile phones affecting their sleep hygiene but the light exposure from the screens also disrupts your sleep cycle keeping you alert.

Help them ease into sleep

No one is born understanding how sleep works. Therefore, help your teenager realize sleep is not an instant thing. Laying on their city mattress does not guarantee they will fall asleep fast. Hence the need to have a sleep-friendly routine that eases them to sleep. Since every teenager is different allow them to follow a quiet routine that they prefer. Some distressing tasks are best such as reading a book, dimming the lights, switching off all electronics and listening to music. There are many other ways to help ease a teenager to sleep as long as it does not stimulate their brain and keep them alert. Active pets and toddlers should keep off their room for they will interfere with the routine.

Have a regular sleep schedule

Teach your teenager how their circadian rhythm is affected if they have no schedule. Through this information, you can help them create a routine that will improve their sleep quality. Have them follow through this schedule and keep at it during weekends and holiday breaks. Although most of them feel like they need to recover their sleep during the weekend. Teenagers that have a sleep routine do not feel the need to pay any sleep debt. A regular sleep schedule is restorative to the body and will help your teen have productive days in school too.

Have a reasonable afterschool routine

Most teenagers once they arrive home want to throw off their school bag and relax in their room. This keeps them off a routine and allows them to lazy around. Therefore, ensure that you help them create an after school routine to avoid affecting their sleep routine. By doing this they will prevent any sort of procrastination and handle all tasks including homework with ease. It is quite difficult at first adjusting to a new routine. However, as momentum keeps up it will make it easier for them to wind down for bed at the end of the day.

No caffeine

Although most parents of teens think mobile phones are to blame for sleep-deprived teens. Other factors to it can render the same issues. For instance, consuming caffeine especially in energy drinks that have a high level of caffeine. If they must have it, advise them how its best to consume tea or coffee at least not later than lunchtime. This will prevent any sleep disruption that could happen if they consumed it later in the day. The snack that they opt to take before bed is important as well. Some snacks can trigger heartburn and others will keep you alert instead of inducing you to sleep.

Try supplements

Some supplements like melatonin will help reset the body’s internal clock. These supplements are effective and natural. Have your teen take them an hour before bedtime to act as a sleep aid. However, if your teen has no sleep issues a bedtime routine is best for them. It has no side effects in the long run. Plus, when compared to prescription medicine that makes you all groggy in the morning by decreasing your levels of REM sleep. Melatonin supplements are better and will help your teen sleep better if they had issues sleeping.

Break poor sleep habits

Any teenager with poor sleep habits is unable to concentrate at school and perform well too. Also, this inadequate sleep can cause anxiety, depression, and obesity among other health problems. One of these poor sleep habits is taking afternoon naps or evening naps for they make it harder to fall asleep at night. Naps also break up sleep for most teens do not complete the sleep cycles and hence they get poor quality sleep. This is also a sign that your teenager is not getting enough sleep. Asmuch as we concentrate on young children’s sleep quality, we should also follow through the teenagers as well for their brains and bodies are developing too.

Consult a sleep specialist

There is a lot of harm that can come from a sleep-deprived teen. Not only health issues but a teen driver, for instance, is at risk of getting into car accidents. When as a parent the issue is getting out of hand after you have tried various remedies. Consulting a sleep specialist will help to check for any underlying issues. The sleep specialists will best note if your teenager is depressed or has a disorder that is causing them not to sleep well. Then they will offer your teenager remedies or prescriptions that will help them fall asleep with ease. This will improve their sleep hygiene and overall well-being in the future.