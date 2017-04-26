How one community came together to help four cancer-stricken students

For a group of eighth grade girls from Deer Park, Texas, organizing a benefit concert has shown them the incredible power of community.

The Music 4 A Mission benefit concert was born out of a class the girls are taking at Deer Park Junior High School called Caring Communities. The goal is to raise $20,000, through a combination of ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction. The proceeds will be donated to four students in the Deer Park community who are all battling a different form of cancer.

“Our main goal is to let the kids know that the community cares about them, to help them with their financials, and to just be there for them,” says Bethany Joy, director of operations for Caring Communities.

For Sabyne Robles, the experience of being a part of Caring Communities has been extra special. She’s not just the booking agent for the concert — she’s also one of the beneficiaries.

Robles was first diagnosed with Thyroid cancer in the 6th grade and had surgery to combat the disease. In remission for two years, the straight-A student and choir member recently learned that the cancer is back. She’ll undergo radiation therapy and will have more surgery.

“They’re all really supportive and now I’ve found a way to connect with the other three kids who have cancer,” Robles says.

Support and community are words the girls have used a lot in these past 10 weeks as they’ve observed how their teachers, parents, and fellow classmates have come together to make the April 27th concert a reality.

Alyssa Hartis, who serves as the Caring Communities marketing director, has especially taken this experience to heart.

“I’ve learned that it really feels good to give back to the community,” she says.

To learn more about the event or to donate, visit Music 4 A Mission’s GoFundMe page.

For more on this story go to: http://mashable.com/2017/04/25/community-helps-cancer-stricken-students/?utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29&utm_cid=Mash-Prod-RSS-Feedburner-All-Partial&utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed#BFUk88_jAmq7