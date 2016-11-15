Hope for heart surgery patient at Cayman Islands Health City Hospital

From 7News Belize

Almost three weeks ago, Tyron Coleman was flown to the Cayman Islands to undergo a cardiopulmonary bypass surgery. Coleman was diagnosed with coronary artery disease, which restricts blood flow to the heart. This left Coleman in urgent need of a complicated and expensive open heart surgery, which could not be done in Belize. After, getting support from the public, Coleman’s family was able to gather enough funds to send him to Grand Cayman for the surgery.

When he left Belize he was in critical condition, but after a successful surgery and recovering enough to travel, Coleman returned home. We spoke to him today and he told us how fortunate he was.

Tyron Coleman – James Bus Driver

“It’s like a miracle. It’s really amazing and it is really a miracle, because when I was thanking the doctors for what they have done for me the doctors told me, they said it’s not them that brought me back, they said it’s God that brought me back, so it’s really like a miracle.”

Alex Courtenay, 7News

“And now that you’ve had the surgery can you talk to us about the recovery, you know how much time will you be recovering, when can you maybe go back to work, something like that.”

Tyron Coleman – James Bus Driver

“Okay the doctor told me, because of the length of surgery and the bone that they have to cut, it will take one month and a half to two months so that the bone can heal back,. That will be the main, the longest period. Then after like two three months, they said that I’m like a new man. I can go back to work, I can do anything that I want to do.”

“I want to thank everyone from the bottom of heart, I wanna thank them very much that they made me, they gave me back this life. Because I was gone, I was gone, like what the doctors said, I was dead. All this work and help from everybody, I you know, really thank them and I can’t give them enough thanks for what they have done for me.”

Coleman and his family would also like to extend their thanks to the Health City Hospital in Grand Cayman and Tanya McNab, who is the hospital’s agent in Belize.

