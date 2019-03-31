Honouring Cayman Islands women in judicial administration

The ladies of Judicial Administration – women working for Justice in the Cayman Islands: The Court Administrator and the Hon. Chief Justice wish to thank all of the women in Judicial Administration for their stellar work and for commitment for playing their part in providing robust administration of justice to support the Judiciary and the people of the Cayman Islands.

Front row from right: Court Administrator Ms Suzanne Bothwell, Ms Suzanne Livingston, Ms Karen Myren, Ms Bridget Myers, Ms Beverly Speirs, Ms Diana Tibbetts, HR Manager, Ms Patricia Muschette, Ms Monique Brown, Ms Katrina Watler, Ms Susan Bodden, Ms Maud Ramoon, Ms Joanne Cox and Clerk of Court, Ms Shiona Allenger

Back row from left – Mrs. Jenesha Simpson, Senior Deputy Clerk of Court, Ms Shanae Walton Wilson, Ms Ola Mae Mason, Ms Sheron Livingston Campbell, Ms Elizabeth Webb Ms Danielle Jackson, Ms Roseita Ebanks, Ms Tatiana Hodgson, Ms Carlene Lindsay and Deputy Clerk of Court, Ms Cecile Collins Photo by Bina Mani, GIS