Hon. Arden McLean is new Cayman Islands Opposition Leader

His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, OBE today (Thursday, 23 May 2019) announced that he had appointed the Honourable Arden McLean, JP, MLA as Leader of the Opposition.

Mr. McLean’s appointment was confirmed after the Governor received confirmation from a majority of MLAs in opposition to the Government that he had their support as Leader of the Opposition.

The Governor commented: “I am pleased to welcome Mr. McLean to his new position as Leader of the Opposition. This is obviously an important role which comes with great responsibility and I wish him well and look forward to working with him in the future.”

The Governor presented Mr. McLean with the Instrument of Appointment during a brief ceremony held in the Governor’s Office which was attended by members of Mr. McLean’s family as well as MLAs Mr. Alva Suckoo and Mr. Christopher Saunders.”

