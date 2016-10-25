CWA CLIPPING: “Herbs and Crafts”

At the core of agri-business development, being considered during the Caribbean Week of Agriculture on Grand Cayman’s Seven Mile Beach, is the development of micro-businesses.

Specifically, these include ventures undertaken by young people, as well as the cultivation or manufacture of specialist products – from honey and herbs, to cosmetics, and cassava-based baked goods and beer.

Some of Cayman’s entrepreneurs and craftspersons demonstrated their ware at the welcome event, held last evening.

These included Silver Thatch products, Caymanite jewellery, pepper jelly and natural skin-care products. For more info, visit: http://www.cwa2016cayman.com