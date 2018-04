HELP !!!! Is there anyone traveling to Cayman Brac this evening Friday 20th April – on the jet #105 at 6.25pm that will act as a chaperone for a sweet dog ?

We will meet you at the airport with the dog to check her in and her new owner will meet at the Brac airport to collect.

If you can assist please call 938 2273 or e-mailinfo@caymancare.ky