Heart Fund Gifts Ambulance to the Cayman Islands Community

A new ambulance bought with money raised by Cayman Heart Fund has been gifted to the Health Services Authority for the people of the Cayman Islands.

The emergency-fleet vehicle was purchased after a huge fund-raising effort, including $60,000 donated from the 2016 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge.

It was handed over today (Wednesday, 12 December) in a ceremony outside the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue, George Town.

“It is great to see the results of all the combined fund-raising efforts by Cayman Heart Fund members, our board of directors and all our sponsors, not the least of which was the DG’s 5K donation,” said

Cayman Heart Fund Chairman David Dinner. “The ambulance will increase the HSA’s ability to respond to cardiovascular and other issues, and will be of benefit to the entire community.”

Cayman Heart Fund spent around 18 months raising $150,000 to purchase the ambulance, reaching its goal earlier this year when the DG’s 5K cash-boost was received.

The DG’s 5K walk/run in April attracted around 1,500 participants on Grand Cayman as well as about 160 on Cayman Brac, making it the largest turnout since the charity event was launched three years ago.

“It makes me very proud to see the ambulance being handed over today after the tremendous effort put in by all at Cayman Heart Fund and everyone who took part in, and sponsored, the 5K Challenge,” said Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson. “This is a shining example of what can be achieved when we all work together. I was very pleased that so many people came out to not only support their personal wellness but to also support the Heart Fund. Now we can see the result of our efforts.”

Premier and Minister for Health Hon. Alden McLaughlin praised Cayman Heart Fund and Mr. Manderson for their fund-raising initiatives to buy the ambulance.

“It heartens me to see the generosity shown across all sectors of our society,” he said. “While government would of course like to provide all the medical facilities for our islands, we don’t have all the resources that would be in place in an ideal world. Therefore, we are extremely grateful for the input from Cayman Heart Fund, the DG’s 5K challenge and all who contributed to this great effort to buy the ambulance.”

Ministerial Councillor for Health Roy McTaggart also lauded the fund-raising efforts.

“This new ambulance will be a welcome addition to the emergency fleet and when we see the vehicle on the road, we can be proud to know it was a gift from so many caring people,” he said.

The ambulance was officially handed over to HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Of the three emergency services: the Fire Department, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and Emergency Medical Services, our EMS service is the second busiest – averaging over 420 calls per month which is equivalent to over 5,000 calls per annum,” she said. ”These calls for service have continued to grow over the years and we sincerely appreciate this addition to our fleet of emergency vehicles. On behalf of EMS and all the patients we serve, the HSA thanks all involved for this generous contribution.”

Caption: (Photos: Catherine MacGillivray. GIS)

94: L-r: Ministerial Councillor for Health Roy McTaggart; Vice-Chairperson, Cayman Heart Fund, Dr. Bella Beraha; Cayman Heart Fund Chairman David Dinner; Premier and Minister for Health Alden McLaughlin; Deputy Governor Franz Manderson.

48: Ministerial Councillor for Health Roy McTaggart; Her Excellency the Governor Helen Kilpatrick; Cayman Heart Fund Chairman David Dinner; Deputy Governor Franz Manderson; Chef Officer Ministry of Health and Culture Jennifer Ahearn.

109: Fisher Porter from Facilities Management at the Government Administration Building demonstrates the hydraulic stretcher in the new ambulance with emergency medical technician Junior Rivero (left) and Emergency Medical Services Manager Stephen Duval.

