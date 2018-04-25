April 25, 2018

Healthy lifestyle

Jamaica Health Minister encourages healthy lifestyle

From JIS

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), greets President, , , at the ’s Caribbean Non-communicable Disease Forum, held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in , on Monday (April 23).

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (right), speaks with (from left): President, Healthy Caribbean Coalition, Sir Trevor Hassell; Director, Non-Communicable Diseases and Injury Prevention, Ministry of Health, Dr. Tamu Davidson, and Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jacqueline McKenzie, at the Healthy Caribbean Coalition’s Caribbean Non-communicable Disease Forum, held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, on Monday (April 23).

President, Healthy Caribbean Coalition, Sir Trevor Hassell, makes presentation at the Healthy Caribbean Coalition’s Caribbean Non-communicable Disease Forum, held at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston, on Monday (April 23).

All Photos: Dave Reid

SOURCE: https://jis.gov.jm/photos-health-minister-encourages-healthy-lifestyle/

