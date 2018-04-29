Health City Cayman Islands nominated for 2018 Health Value Award by World Health Care Congress

CAYMAN ISLANDS (April 27, 2018) – Health City Cayman Islands has been nominated for a Health Value Award in the category of Direct Care Providers by the World Health Care Congress.

The tertiary care hospital in Grand Cayman is among 57 finalists from the hundreds vying for a variety of awards in several categories.

In its inaugural year, the program honors health care innovations, performance, and high value in clinical and financial risk management.

The Health Value Awards ceremony will take place in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, April 29 as part of the 15th Annual World Health Care Congress (WHCC) from April 29 through May 2. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II is among the dignitaries addressing the annual Health Care Congress.

A news release from the World Congress said of the awards: “Hundreds applied, but only a handful of elite health care organizations representing benefit advisors, product, program and direct providers and purchasers made it to the final round.”

Dr. Devi Shetty, founder of Health City Cayman Islands and chairman of Narayana Health – one of India’s largest health care systems, will be a keynote speaker at the World Health Care Congress, joining via video conference. Dr. Shetty is also, personally, a nominee for two Lifetime Achievement awards at the 2018 Health Value Awards – one in Clinical Care and the other in Public Leadership.

Health City Cayman Islands will be represented at the annual World Health Care Congress and the 2018 Health Value Awards by Clinical Director Dr. Binoy Chattuparambil and Director of Business Development, Shomari Scott.

Of the hospital’s nomination, Dr. Chattuparambil said: “It was an honor to be one of the many considered for these prestigious awards, but it was especially gratifying to be listed as an elite finalist in the company of some of the world’s most respected medical organizations. It is especially rewarding to see the great honor being bestowed on our founder, Dr. Shetty, who with the blessing of the late Mother Teresa, has done so much to bring affordable medical care to those who can least afford it – the children and the poor of the world.”

Finalists in the Direct Care Providers category, in which Health City is a nominee, have had their performance calculation methodologies carefully examined and declared eligible for an award by the Validation Institute.

Once validated, each finalist’s application was independently reviewed by the Health Value Awards (HVA) panel of judges.

In a statement the HVA declared “this competition’s goal is to shine a bright light on health care organizations that consistently deliver significant value, relative to their peers, and that promote essential price and outcomes transparency…We believe the excellence on display in these firms is indicative of high performance that is readily available and deserving of attention in the U.S. health care marketplace.”

The awards are sponsored by World Congress, the Validation Institute and the Health Rosetta Institute.

About Health City Cayman Islands

Health City Cayman Islands, the vision of renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian, Dr. Devi Shetty, is supported by Narayana Health, one of India’s largest healthcare systems. Health City, only the second hospital in the Caribbean to receive the Joint Commission International’s ”hospital accreditation”, provides compassionate, high-quality, affordable healthcare services in a world-class, comfortable, patient-centered environment. Offering healthcare to local, regional and international patients, Health City Cayman Islands delivers excellence in adult and pediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiac electrophysiology, medical oncology, orthopedics, sports medicine, pediatric endocrinology, gastrointestinal and bariatric surgery, neurology, interventional neurology and neuro-diagnostics, neurosurgery, minimally invasive spine surgery, gynecology, urology, pediatric allergies, colorectal surgery, dental, sleep lab and pulmonology services.

