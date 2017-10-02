HBO’S 2017 Documentary Season kicks off October 2

MIAMI, FL, October 2, 2017 – HBO kicks off its sixth consecutive Documentary Season today, Monday, October 2 at 22hrs AST*, with the premiere of a new documentary each Monday through the end of the month.

This year’s documentary lineup includes:

Landfillharmonic (October 2)

Music director Favio Chavez guides the Recycled Orchestra of Cateura, a Paraguayan group made up of children, adolescents and young adults, that plays instruments made entirely out of garbage. The documentary shines a light on how music can transform the human spirit.

Spielberg ( October 9 )

One of the most famous filmmakers in the world, Steven Spielberg pulls back the curtain on his remarkable career more than ever before in the exclusive HBO presentation Spielberg. The feature-length documentary examines Spielberg’s filmography in depth, revealing how his experiences fed his work and changed it over time. Directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Susan Lacy.

Warning: This Drug May Kill You ( October 12 )

Told from the perspectives of four families devastated by opioid addiction, Warning: This Drug May Kill You offers a harrowing, unflinching look at the deadly epidemic currently facing the United States.

Abortion: Stories Women Tell ( October 23 )

A thought-provoking look at the subject of abortion today, told through the stories of women struggling with unplanned pregnancies, abortion providers and clinic staff and activists on both sides of this contentious debate.

Mommy Dead & Dearest ( October 30 )

Child abuse, mental illness and forbidden love converge in this true crime mystery of a mother, Claudine “Dee Dee Blanchard”, and daughter, Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who were thought to be living a fairy tale life.

HBO's documentary season offers subscribers of the Caribbean the best selection of documentaries, unique in their genre, that feature the most diverse, relevant and controversial themes. HBO has a long trajectory of critically acclaimed and awarded documentaries worldwide, with more than 285 productions that have received over 200 accolades.

