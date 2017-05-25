HBO renews original comedies “Silicon Valley” & “Veep”

Miami, Fla., May 25, 2017 – HBO has renewed its original comedy series Silicon Valley and Veep for a fifth and seventh season, respectively. The new seasons for both programs will premiere in 2018.

Created by Mike Judge, Silicon Valley follows the story of a startup company in the high-tech gold rush of modern Silicon Valley. The series, nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy® awards and winner of two, stars Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Amanda Crew, Matt Ross, Jimmy O. Yang and Suzanne Cryer. The series is executive produced by Mike Judge, Alec Berg, Michael Rotenberg and Tom Lassally. Currently in its fourth season, new episodes of Silicon Valley air every Sunday at 22hrs AST*.

Winner of 12 Primetime Emmy® Awards, Veep, stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and president of the United States. The cast also includes Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson and Kevin Dunn. Created by Armando Iannucci, Veep is executive produced by David Mandel, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett. In its sixth season, new episodes of the original comedy series air every Sundayat 22:30hrs AST*.

All past and current episodes of Veep and Silicon Valley are available exclusively for subscribers on HBO GO, the premium digital entertainment platform. Subscribers can access HBO GO by visiting the website www.hbogoca.com on any desktop or laptop computer (PC or Apple) or by downloading the mobile app on devices with iOS (iPad, iPhone, iPad Touch) or Android (OS 2.3+) operational systems. The platform is now available with Chromecast, allowing viewers to transmit their favorite HBO GO content to their TV screens.

*Atlantic Standard Time. For more information on programming by country, please visitwww.hbomax.tv.

