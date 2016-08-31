Hawksford appoints chief operating officer to head Cayman offering

From institutional asset manager

Hawksford has appointed a chief operating officer with 25 years’ financial services experience to lead and build its recently established Cayman Islands office.

David Titcombe will be responsible for building the profile of Hawksford’s Cayman office, which launched in November 2015, and for crafting the business model and development plan to grow the Hawksford Cayman team and the company’s corporate and private client offering internationally.

Titcombe has vast experience in offshore planning and the management of complex tax compliant, offshore structures. He has particular expertise dealing with corporate and personal affairs for high net worth entrepreneurs, private family offices, and other high net worth individuals.

Before joining Hawksford, Titcombe was managing director of Jencap Advisors for two years and, prior to this, he was managing director of Barclays Private Bank and Trust (Cayman) Limited. He has also held senior roles in the Isle of Man, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands for a number of banks and trust companies, including Coutts, Butterfield Bank and Ansbacher.

Titcombe, who is a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and a trust and estate practitioner, says: “I am looking forward to using my extensive business development experience and network to grow Hawksford’s Caribbean offering and build a sustainable pipeline of business, through strategic relationships with key business introducers for the benefit of Hawksford’s international business.”

Hawksford director Steve Robinson says: ‘It was a significant milestone to secure operating capabilities in the Cayman Islands and we are delighted to have appointed a professional of David’s calibre to head up Hawksford’s newest office. David’s vast experience working across various sectors will be hugely beneficial in establishing Hawksford’s presence and services in the region.’

Hawksford was granted a Trust Licence by The Cayman Islands Regulatory Authority in September 2015, allowing the company to provide a full range of trust services to private client and corporate clients in the region. Expansion into Cayman means Hawksford can offer fiduciary services to clients in their preferred jurisdictions from Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Caribbean.

