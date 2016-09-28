Harneys hires six litigation lawyers to growing Cayman islands practice

Harneys is pleased to announce a further boost to its Cayman team with the hire of six associates to its litigation practice: Katie Pearson, Tom De Vecchi, Lachlan Greig, Aleisha Brown, Gemma Lardner and Dhanshuklal Vekaria have all joined Harneys in Cayman.

Marco Martins, Managing Partner of Harneys’ Cayman office, commented: “Harneys has appeared in many insolvency related proceedings across the Caribbean. There has been a marked expansion of our practice in Cayman in all areas, first with a number of transactional hires and now with our litigation team. This is part of a global trend of growth for Harneys, which has gained market share in all of its jurisdictions and markets and attracted significant talent across our legal and fiduciary offerings. We are delighted to welcome each of these lawyers to our growing team on the island.”

Katie Pearson specialises in international commercial litigation and insolvency with a focus on shareholder disputes, hedge fund disputes, company winding-up, fraud and asset recovery and trust litigation. Her experience includes obtaining and defending emergency injunctive relief aimed at the preservation of assets, including freezing injunctions and receiver appointments.

Lachlan Greig specialises in commercial and insolvency litigation. He has acted for receivers and managers, administrators, liquidators and creditors on various disputes and insolvency matters in Australia. Lachlan joins Harneys from Baker & McKenzie, and previously worked at Henry Davis York in Sydney.

Aleisha Brown joins from Allens in Melbourne where she maintained a broad practice in commercial litigation, including financial services disputes, regulatory investigations and company disputes. Aleisha also has experience in insolvency litigation, trusts disputes and insurance litigation. She has acted in debt-recovery proceedings, urgent interlocutory applications, scheme of arrangement approval proceedings, and has also advised on anti-money laundering and privacy law obligations.

Tom De Vecchi specialises in commercial and insolvency litigation. He has broad experience in disputes involving contracts, insolvency, civil fraud, banking and finance and investment funds. He is a barrister at 3 Verulam Buildings in London and is admitted to practise as an Attorney of the Cayman Islands. Tom also has experience in public and legal policy issues at the Bank of England, Financial Services Authority and the Law Commission.

Gemma Lardner’s practice focuses on insolvency and restructuring. She has experience in a broad range of commercial and cross border insolvency matters including financial services litigation, shareholder disputes, company director claims and asset recovery. Gemma joins Harneys from Henry Davis York in Sydney.

Dhanshuklal Vekaria specialises in general commercial and insolvency litigation. He has experience advising on a broad range of disputes, including cross-border fraud and asset tracing claims, shareholder disputes, directors’ duties, private equity disputes, enforcement of foreign judgments, shipping and regulatory disputes. Dhanshuklal joins from Pinsent Masons in London.

Harneys continues to experience strong growth in all practice areas and has acted on a number of headline deals and cases in Cayman, including the ongoing Saad trial currently before the Cayman courts. This growth is in line with the firm’s global expansion, which has been recognised in the industry with a number of global awards including being named The Lawyer‘s Offshore Law Firm of the Year and HFM Week‘s Offshore Law Firm of the Year – Client Service.

