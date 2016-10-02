Harney’s Cayman Islands team joins in childhood cancer fight

On 23 September 2016 a team from Harneys’ Cayman office shaved their heads to raise money in conjunction with Cayman’s annual Heroes for Hannah event to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Harney Westwood & Razors managed the second largest team fundraising effort in this year’s event. Harneys litigation partners Marc Kish and William Peake have gone bald, as well as accountant Esther Rivers. This is the third consecutive year a team of Harneys employees has shaved their heads for the event.

Marc Kish, Head of Litigation in Harneys’ Cayman office, commented: “The atmosphere on the night was electric. We are very proud to have been a part of such a wonderful event, and to have raised over US$20,000 for this important cause”.

This year’s event has so far raised over US$230,000 for the Heroes for Hannah campaign with 118 volunteers willing to shave their heads for the cause. Since 2013 the event has raised over $1.2 million.

The event is run by volunteers and every dollar raised from the event is donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which provides grants all around the world to those carrying out research into treatments for childhood cancers.