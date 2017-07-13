Harneys announces two new litigation partners in Cayman Islands

Harneys is pleased to announce Madeleine Heal and Nick Hoffman have joined its Cayman Islands litigation practice as partners effective 12 July 2017. The duo will bring a significant level of experience to the firm’s leading Cayman litigation practice, which continues to increase its capabilities and prominence.

Madeleine Heal has over 20 years’ experience as an advocate in civil fraud, insolvency, shareholders’ and joint venture disputes and contentious trusts. She has significant expertise in technology, branding and other intellectual property, as well as strategic global offshore litigation advice. Described in Chambers & Partners 2017 as “an excellent advocate who really knows her stuff”, Madeleine practised for many years as a barrister at New Square Chambers and has a distinguished reputation for delivering targeted advocacy that is the key to succeeding in litigation, while never losing sight of her clients’ commercial objectives.

Nick Hoffman has over 15 years’ post-qualification experience in all aspects of litigation. He regularly advises both individuals and institutions on all aspects of company insolvency, compliance and regulatory disputes. Nick is well known in the Cayman market having led a local litigation practice for more than five years and is described by Chambers Global as “very bright, very able, very determined and persistent”. Before coming to Cayman, Nick practised for many years as a barrister at 7 Bedford Row in London and appears regularly before the Grand Court, Cayman Islands Court of Appeal and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

Marc Kish, Partner in Harneys’ Cayman Litigation and Insolvency Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome both Nick and Madeleine to our Cayman team. Nick is a well-known, highly skilled and experienced advocate who has practised in Cayman since 2011. Madeleine is a senior advocate valued for her tenacious approach and breadth of expertise. The addition of these two impressive individuals to our busy team is an exciting prospect as we continue to cement our position as a leading litigation practice in the Islands.”

Harneys has experienced significant growth in recent years in Cayman and established itself as one of the leading firms on the island.