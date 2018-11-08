Harneys advises StoneCo Ltd on $1.4 billion IPO and listing on NASDAQ

Harneys advised StoneCo as Cayman Islands counsel on its $1.4 billion initial public offering of 58,333,333 Class A shares, which included the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional Class A Shares, as well as the $100 million private placement of 4,166,666 Class A shares to Ant Financial. The Class A Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “STNE.”

Marco Martin led the Harneys team, with primary support from associates Jon McLean and Ana Lazgare. Partners Nicole Pineda and Jonathan Bernstein provided additional support on the offering which included a number of blue chip service providers, including Davis Polk and leading investment banks. For a full list of the key participants please see:

https://www.nasdaq.com/markets/ipos/company/stoneco-ltd-1065666-88024?tab=experts

Marco Martins commented: “One of the greatest pleasures as a lawyer is to accompany a client through its growth and development and eventual highly successful IPO. We have worked with StoneCo (previously DLP) since its early days and this is an exciting evolution for the company. We are delighted to have been able to assist StoneCo with this transaction and once again, to form part of an international team that is able to work seamlessly and fluently across languages and legal cultures to successfully complete a highly sophisticated project.”

StoneCo is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil.

Harneys continues to be a market leader in the digital asset space and has advised on a number of IPOs and ICOs from the Cayman, BVI and Cyprus offices.