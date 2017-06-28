Hannah’s Heroes Cayman Islands 5th Annual Big Shave

Calling all heroes to support childhood cancer research George Town, Grand Cayman, June 28, 2017

With 12 weeks to go until this year’s Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave, organisers are encouraging supporters to forgo their next haircut and opt to shave instead to help raise money for the St Baldrick’s Foundation.

The Big Shave was inspired by Cayman born Hannah Meeson, who was diagnosed in 2012 with anaplastic medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Hannah’s parents Gaylene and Nigel Meeson created the event to raise awareness about childhood cancer and raise money for research.

“The event is now in its fifth year and this year also marks five years since Hannah was diagnosed with brain cancer, which is a huge milestone for a childhood cancer survivor”, explained Ms. Meeson.

“Hannah’s our hero! She taught us how to live. She has taught us not to stress about things that don’t matter and to live in the moment. She has taught us about perseverance, bravery and courage. Today, she suffers many disabilities because of her cancer treatment, but she doesn’t let it deter her from living a full life. We know that every day with her, is a precious gift, because it could all change in an instant.”

Other childhood cancer survivors and their families have joined forces to raise money and awareness including Skylar “Mimi” Ebanks (4), Beau Shields (5), Anabelle Reading (6), Tayden Grant (9) and Charli Foster (9).

Since fundraising began in September 2013, supporters of Hannah’s Heroes have raised US $1.4 Million for the St Baldrick’s Foundation and four research grants have been named in Hannah’s honour, testament to funds raised in Grand Cayman since the first Big Shave in 2013.

Several teams and individuals have already committed support ahead of this year’s event, including teams from Maples & Calder, Dart, PwC, Scotiabank and MUFG, and Rotary as well as Clifton Hunter High School and Cayman Prep and High School.

The Hannah’s Heroes Big Shave for St Baldrick’s will take place on Friday 22 September at The Wicket in Cricket Square from 5-9pm and features a silent auction, balloon prize raffle and food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/hannahsheroes or email team@hannahsheroes.ky for more information.