Hammock Camping Infographic Part 5

What they are and why you need them, plus 8 of the best reviewed and compared

We’re going one step further now into the world of airborne accommodation. This time we will be venturing into the even more intricate, intriguing and downright game-changing niche of overnight options with an evaluation and review of the 8 best suspended tents and hammock tents out there in 2017.

Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. At some point in the not-too-distant past, some unhappy camper, squished in maybe a wet tent on a rocky patch of ground with a squadron of ants or other unwelcome intruders encroaching on his or her personal space, thought it necessary to take things up a notch in terms of camping comfort and convenience. He or she took this quest very literally, with the result being the first of what have evolved to be the veritable high-fliers of the camping equipment catalogue.

What are suspended tents and hammock tents?

Answering the above question can be done in two ways: the long way and the short way.

Short: Airborne sleeping facilities which fulfil all the same functions as a traditional tent (and more), only in the air.

Long: A fairly variegated and complex array of tent-like, dome-like, cocoon-like and/or spaceship-like structures composed of various materials. Boasting various features, occasional flaws, multiple set-ups and best uses but all sharing the common denominator of providing a sleeping system that lifts the user up off of the ground into the (beginnings, granted) of the stratosphere. Whether elevated versions of traditional tents or tarp-and-mesh cocoons enclosing a more standard backpacking hammock, each of these products offers something a bit different in terms of reliability, convenience, comfort and ideal mode of usage. The tech-specs and jargon can be a touch bewildering, as can the array of choice but, as always, Cool of the Wild is here for you to help you get to know and navigate the ins and outs.

What to look for in your suspended tent or hammock tent

1 Comfort

Comfort in a suspended or hammock tent derives from a number of variables. These include:

Insulation

Shape

Size

Fabrics

Ease-of-access

Storage

And, last but not least, the peace of mind begotten of knowing your tent or hammock is well-made, safe and unlikely to plop you back down to earth hastily during the night.

2 Weight

Ultra-lightweight or luxurious, ‘bomb-proof’ palace in the sky? How heavy you choose to go will depend, alas, on how much you’re willing to or are able to carry. For thru-hikers and other campers spending the night far from where they leave the car, the ultra-lightweight models are likely to be your best option. For those not straying too far from home and who value comfort over convenience, the heavier, more ‘deluxe’ and spacious options are more appealing and feasible.

3 Use and ease of use

Some systems are blissfully user-friendly whereas others require PhDs – well, at least a great deal of practice and faffing around with instruction manuals, straps, cords and slings. What’s best for you will depend largely on your patience levels and where you plan on using your hammock/tent. If you’re out on the Pacific Crest Trail, the Annapurna Circuit or going from John O’Groats to Lands end on foot, we’d recommend the easy options. If you’re driving down to the local campsite and parking up a short stroll from your intended ‘hangout’ with time to kill, the PhD options might just get your vote for the added comfort and convenience they offer. Ease of use depends on a large number of factors and with each item we’ll attempt to highlight those contributing to or detracting from this desirable attribute.

*It’s also important to note that some models can be used on the ground, others not. If you are headed to any area with sparse tree coverage or want a true replacement system for the traditional tent, opt for a ‘hybrid’ model that can be used on the ground when required.

4 Standout Features

Certain tents/hammocks comprise one or more of a variety of possible special features that make them go the extra proverbial mile in terms of comfort, convenience, and/or general functionality. Among these we can include layered flooring, extra insulation, inner and outer storage pockets, multiple doors, weather-resistance and overall square-footage.

5 Dimensions

Suspended tents and hammock tents are not cheap. Before you make an investment, it’s best to know that you are going to fit in there comfortably. For smaller users size should not be a problem, but for those over 6ft a few of the one-person options might make things a bit tight (or require foetal-position sleeping) if you intend on taking any gear into your tent/hammock with you.

6 Strength

All hammocks/tents come with a recommended maximum user weight. Be sure to allow a few pounds of ‘buffer’ for clothes, sleeping bag, midnight munchie supplies, teddy bears and anything else you might take to bed with you.

Got that? Great! Let’s get down to our reviews…