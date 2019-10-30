Cayman: Halloween reminders and precautions

From RCIPS

On 31st October, several neighbourhoods across the Cayman Islands will be celebrating Halloween and as such the RCIPS would like to remind the public to exercise caution during the times that children will be out an about to trick-or-treat, approximately between 5PM and 9PM.

Motorists are asked to drive with extra care and precaution and to be on the lookout for children walking on the roadways going trick-or-treating across the Cayman Islands.

Parents are reminded that while walking at night with their children, they should ensure that they walk against the flow of traffic and retain proper control of their children so that they do not venture onto the roadway and put themselves at risk. It is also recommended to wear reflective clothing or carry lights of some kind in order to be seen by motorists.

Members of the public should also be cautious when parking and leaving your vehicles to go trick-or-treating. Ensure that valuables are not left in the vehicle, and that your vehicle is parked in a well-lit area. If possible, park your car in the view of surveillance cameras to reduce the possibility of your vehicle being broken into.

The RCIPS will be conducting high visibility patrols across the islands with some officers assisting with larger events that require road closers such as Webster’s Estates, Snug Harbour and Jason Drive.

If you have questions or concerns about Halloween safety in your Neighbourhood, contact your Community Police Officer by visiting our website at www.rcips.ky.

