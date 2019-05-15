Haiti Tech Summit: Influencer Forbes Magazine Announced – May 17th Deadline

From Haiti Tech Summit

We are pleased to officially announce our media and production partnership with Forbes Magazine. For the first time in history, Forbes will be interviewing speakers and attendees to be featured on their website and app at Haiti Tech Summit! Come meet the Chief Marketing Officer of Forbes Magazine! Let’s change the narrative of Haiti with your story!

For tickets and RSVP go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-haiti-tech-summit-tickets-47414572262?aff=erelexpmlt&utm_campaign=Haiti%20Tech%20Summit%202019%20Q1&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_rmiJQOMH1zBrsHTdDLcw8fX2njj_PJybhoatRn34BiM7Lydd7P58-IkxI9TpGgxEzjlrbdAH_z5ZWhDR0M_VqaiQHPQ&_hsmi=72691484&utm_content=72691484&utm_source=hs_email&hsCtaTracking=5c2204a2-e574-4d98-aeed-4bb0091af69f%7C2af2af2c-6fc0-48fb-b689-1c461e2b7d97

Due to this major announcement, we extended the RSVP deadline to MAY 17th! Hotel packages are almost selling out- and we are back with the most senior executives from international media, banks, and more! We have 50 speakers and 36 ecosystem partners and networks announced. More to come soon!

50 + Speakers Announced:

His Excellency Mr. Jovenel Moïse, President of the Republic of Haiti Chief Marketing Officer @ Forbes Magazine- Tom Davis Chief Digital Officer @ Essence Magazine – Darlene Jean Ambassador Michele Sison U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Carlos Sanvee- Secretary General of YMCA – From Geneva, Switzerland Darline Jean- Chief Digital Officer @ Essence Magazine Cassandre Charles Vice President, Brand Marketing @ Essence Magazine Ann Rosenberg Senior Vice President, Global Head of SAP Next-Gen Tyrona (Ty) Heath Global Lead for Agency and Partner Education at LinkedIn Daraiha Greene- Google: Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Community Inclusion Minister Bocchit Edmond from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leigh-Ann A. Buchanan Founding Executive Director of Venture Café Miami. Cody Simms – Managing Director at Tech Stars Derk Van Lomwel- Corporate Partnerships Manager at Plug and Play Tech Center Sandra Moerch- Chief Content & Purpose Director at SAP Next Gen Brandon Greer- Head of Hubspot Ventures DJ Forza Director of Partnerships and Collaborations @ YMCA Vania Andre Editor in chief of the Haitian Times Einstein Ntim Partner at Africa Future Fund Christine Coupet Founder & CEO of Dagmar Marketing Agency Guy François Jr Ministre Délégué auprès du Premier Ministre en charge de la Citoyenneté et du Patriotisme Ryan Foland Founder of InfluenceTree/ Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Personal Branding Expert Marc Alain Boucicault Founder of Banj Carel Pedre- Haitian radio and TV personality, journalist, social media specialist; Host of Haiti’s number one morning show on Radio One, Chokarella Alice Bonhomme-Biais – Former Team Lead @ Google Jeanne L. Clark – Public Affairs Officer @ US Embassy of Port Au Prince Gregory Constantine- Forbes’ 30 under 30/ Co-Founder and CEO of Air Co. Bie Aweh- Co-Founder of HBCUtoStartup Sandra Florvella-Pierre Founder Haitian-Businesses.com Daphnee Charles- Startup Grind Haiti Director/ Co-founder of COCREAD Alexandria Lafci is the Head of Operations and Co-Founder of New Story More to be announced…..

Deemed the “Davos of the Caribbean”, Haiti Tech Summit is the largest business innovation gathering in the region featuring celebrities, politicians, corporate leaders and influencers from over 80+ countries annually. It is a part of a 13 year initiative to turn Haiti into a tech hub for global markets by 2030.

