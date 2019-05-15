May 16, 2019

Haiti Tech Summit: Influencer Forbes Magazine Announced – May 17th Deadline

May 15, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From

We are pleased to officially announce our media and production partnership with Forbes Magazine. For the first time in history, Forbes will be interviewing speakers and attendees to be featured on their website and app at Haiti Tech Summit! Come meet the Chief Marketing Officer of Forbes Magazine! Let’s change the narrative of Haiti with your story! 

For tickets and RSVP go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-haiti-tech-summit-tickets-47414572262?aff=erelexpmlt&utm_campaign=Haiti%20Tech%20Summit%202019%20Q1&utm_medium=email&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_rmiJQOMH1zBrsHTdDLcw8fX2njj_PJybhoatRn34BiM7Lydd7P58-IkxI9TpGgxEzjlrbdAH_z5ZWhDR0M_VqaiQHPQ&_hsmi=72691484&utm_content=72691484&utm_source=hs_email&hsCtaTracking=5c2204a2-e574-4d98-aeed-4bb0091af69f%7C2af2af2c-6fc0-48fb-b689-1c461e2b7d97

Due to this major announcement, we extended the RSVP deadline to MAY 17th! Hotel packages are almost selling out- and we are back with the most senior executives from international media, banks, and more! We have 50 speakers and 36 ecosystem partners and networks announced. More to come soon!  

50 + Speakers Announced: 

  1. His Excellency Mr. Jovenel Moïse, President of the Republic of Haiti
  2. Chief Marketing Officer @ Forbes Magazine- Tom Davis
  3. Chief Digital Officer @ Essence Magazine – Darlene Jean 
  4. Ambassador Michele Sison U.S. Ambassador to Haiti
  5. Carlos Sanvee- Secretary General of YMCA – From Geneva, Switzerland 
  6. Darline Jean- Chief Digital Officer @ Essence Magazine 
  7. Cassandre Charles Vice President, Brand Marketing @ Essence Magazine
  8. Ann Rosenberg Senior Vice President, Global Head of SAP Next-Gen
  9. Tyrona (Ty) Heath Global Lead for Agency and Partner Education at LinkedIn
  10. Daraiha Greene- Google: Global Head of Strategic Partnerships, Community Inclusion
  11. Minister Bocchit Edmond from Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  12. Leigh-Ann A. Buchanan Founding Executive Director of Venture Café Miami.
  13. Cody Simms – Managing Director at Tech Stars 
  14. Derk Van Lomwel- Corporate Partnerships Manager at Plug and Play Tech Center
  15. Sandra Moerch- Chief Content & Purpose Director  at SAP Next Gen 
  16. Brandon Greer- Head of Hubspot Ventures 
  17. DJ Forza Director of Partnerships and Collaborations @ YMCA 
  18. Vania Andre Editor in chief of the Haitian Times
  19. Einstein Ntim Partner at Africa Future Fund
  20. Christine Coupet Founder & CEO of Dagmar Marketing Agency
  21. Guy François Jr Ministre Délégué auprès du Premier Ministre en charge de la Citoyenneté et du Patriotisme
  22. Ryan Foland Founder of InfluenceTree/ Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top Personal Branding Expert
  23. Marc Alain Boucicault Founder of Banj
  24. Carel Pedre- Haitian radio and TV personality, journalist, social media specialist; Host of Haiti’s number one morning show on Radio One, Chokarella
  25. Alice Bonhomme-Biais – Former Team Lead @ Google
  26. Jeanne L. Clark – Public Affairs Officer @ US Embassy of Port Au Prince
  27. Gregory Constantine- Forbes’ 30 under 30/ Co-Founder and CEO of Air Co.
  28. Bie Aweh- Co-Founder of HBCUtoStartup
  29. Sandra Florvella-Pierre Founder Haitian-Businesses.com
  30. Daphnee Charles- Startup Grind Haiti Director/ Co-founder of COCREAD
  31. Alexandria Lafci is the Head of Operations and Co-Founder of New Story
  32. More to be announced…..

Deemed the “Davos of the Caribbean”, Haiti Tech Summit is the largest business innovation gathering in the region featuring celebrities, politicians, corporate leaders and influencers from over 80+ countries annually. It is a part of a 13 year initiative to turn Haiti into a tech hub for global markets by 2030. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Editors Choice, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iFinance, iLocal News, iTech, News Tagged With:
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*