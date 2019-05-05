H.E. Governor Roper and Mrs. Roper meet the Cayman Heart Fund

(Grand Cayman, 2, May 2019) Special guests and members of the Cayman Heart Fund (CHF) Board of Directors recently hosted a welcome lunch for the H.E. Governor Martyn Roper and Mrs. Lissie Roper.

“Since certifying the Cayman Heart Fund as an Non-Profit organization in 2007 by H.E. Governor Stuart Jack, the Governor of the Cayman Islands has always been our Patron of Honour, explained CHF founder, Emeritus Mrs. Suzy Soto, “we were so pleased that H.E. Governor Roper and Mrs. Roper are willing to continue the tradition as Co-Patrons of the CHF.

H.E. Governor Roper said, “We greatly enjoyed meeting the Chairman and staff from the Cayman Heart Fund for a briefing about the excellent work that they do across the Islands. Both Lissie and I are delighted to be Patrons of CHF and keen to support their work”.

“Cardiovascular disease (CVDs) are the number 1 cause of death globally: more people die annually from CVDs than any other cause. Our mission is to improve the cardiovascular health of all in the Cayman Islands through education, influence and support which form the basis of our work”, stated Board Chair, Mr. David Dinner. “We are pleased to have this support and recognition from H.E. Governor Roper and Mrs. Roper.”

The CHF is a non-profit, non-government organization incorporated under the Companies Law (2007 Revision). Our aim is to alert, reduce and help prevent Cardiovascular Disease (CVD).

Since 2007 the CHF has worked diligently in the community making progress in raising awareness about Cardiovascular Disease and helping the people of the Cayman Islands understand their risk factors. We achieve this through our free community health screenings, education, training and by providing medical equipment and services to the public.

Together we can make a difference in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

Contact the Cayman Heart Fund for information about our programs and events by emailing info@caymanheartfund.com or visit our website at: www.caymanheartfund.com