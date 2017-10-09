Guy Harvey Enterprises and Perry Ellis sign Global Licensing Agreement

MIAMI, Fla. – Perry Ellis International Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY) and Guy Harvey Enterprises announced the signing of an exclusive global licensing agreement for Guy Harvey apparel, which features the colorful, iconic ocean-inspired artwork of world-renowned artist, conservationist, scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Guy Harvey. The licensing agreement takes effect in 2019.

Perry Ellis International will manufacture, distribute and market the Guy Harvey fashion collection including men’s, women’s and youth T-shirts, performance fishing and resort wear, caps and visors. The collection will be available at select department, sporting goods, and specialty stores as well as online. Through his apparel, art and merchandise, Dr. Harvey brings the undersea world to everyday life in order to inspire the world to be better stewards of ocean resources and help save the seas for future generations.

As part of the agreement, Perry Ellis International also will contribute one percent of revenue from Guy Harvey apparel to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, founded by Dr. Harvey to help conserve the marine environment.

“The Guy Harvey brand transcends fashion. It is about the environment, the ocean, waterways, sustainability and art and inspires us to care about the ocean and its inhabitants. The versatile Guy Harvey apparel collection attracts consumers of all ages who are active both in and around the water,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International. “Aligning ourselves with strong brands, like Guy Harvey, is core to our strategy of continuing to take important positions in niche markets. This will also open an entirely new specialty store distribution in the USA and worldwide.”

“Perry Ellis International is an industry leader. The company’s expertise in lifestyle brands and experience across broad product categories will expand our reach to new audiences,” said Dr. Harvey. “This is an incredible opportunity for both Guy Harvey Enterprises and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. We truly appreciate the support of Perry Ellis International in our ocean conservation efforts.”

For more information about Perry Ellis International, Inc. and the company’s entire portfolio of brands, please visit www.PERY.com. For information about the Guy Harvey brand, please visitwww.guyharvey.com.

About Guy Harvey

Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw, but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints. For more information, please visit www.guyharvey.com. Follow Guy on Facebook at www.facebook.com/DrGuyHarvey, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DrGuyHarvey, connect on Instagram at www.instagram.com/drguyharvey, on Pinterest atwww.pinterest.com/DrGuyHarvey, Snapchat @RealDrGuyHarvey, and tune in to see Guy’s latest expeditions on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/DrGuyHarvey.

About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The Company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Jantzen® and Farah®. The Company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® and Jag® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the Company is available at http://www.pery.com.