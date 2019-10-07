Ground breaking at ONE Canal Point

Cayman: Ground breaking begins at ONE Canal Point

Phase 1 building begins at ONE Canal Point

Construction approval received!

Last week, our sales and construction teams were onsite clearing land and preparing to build our phase 1 town homes. As a first priority, we were able to save more than 300 non-invasive trees in the planned community nursery.

See ground breaking photos below and make sure to follow our social media accounts documenting weekly progress.

If you’d like to join the ONE Canal Point community as a condo or town home owner, it’s not too late! Call 1.345.936.0435 or email info@onecanalpoint.ky to learn availability and pricing. Some units still qualify for stamp duty savings for a few more weeks.

ONE Canal Point is five acres of luxury living along the popular Seven Mile Beach corridor. Choose from high-end 1, 2 or 3-bedroom plus den townhomes and condominiums situated on 900 feet of waterfront. Pricing begins at USD $600,000. Architectural design and master planning by Gensler architectural firm.

