Grenada named Caribbean destination of the year

By Rebecca Johnston From Holiday Place



The Caribbean nation of Grenada recently received two prestigious titles. Grenada was named “Destination of the Year 2017” by Caribbean Journal’s Travel Awards 2017, and Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Patricia Maher, was named Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year. Grenada continues to grow in popularity among travellers because of its comparative isolation and its safe, welcoming environment.

Grenada is ending 2017 on a high note after receiving international recognition as a tourist destination. The tri-island nation recently captured two prestigious titles inCaribbean Journal’s Travel Awards 2017.Grenada was named “Destination of the Year 2017” and Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA)Patricia Maher was named “Caribbean Tourism Director of the Year 2017“.

Grenada earned the title thanks to one of the fastest growth rates in the Caribbean, a surge in hotel development—with properties like the Kimpton Kawana Bay andSilversands in the pipeline—and a new branding push to bring travellers to a place that has long been one of the Caribbean’s most underrated destinations.

“I wish to thank the GTA team who have been working hard to ensure that the world discovers and enjoys our islands. We appreciate all our public and private stakeholders who work along with us to create memorable experiences and the Grenadian people for their warm hospitality.”

Said Maher.

Grenada garnered more attention recently when it was featured in several major publications. Travel and Leisure Magazine recognized the destination as number three out of the 50 best places to travel in 2018. The nation was also featured in mic.com as one of the 26 best places to travel in 2018.

Known as “the Spice of the Caribbean” Grenada consists of three islands, Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Less well-known than some of its Caribbean neighbours, Grenada boasts unspoiled white beaches and clear, turquoise waters. Among Grenada’s top attractions is the aptly named Paradise Beach, a postcard-perfect stretch of sand. Divers will love the Underwater Sculpture Park in Moliniere Bay, and nature lovers will feel at home on each of Grenada’s three islands, which are covered in lush tropical flora.

In addition to pristine beaches and verdant countryside, Grenada is also known for its gracious, friendly residents. The islands of Grenada have a laid-back, easy-going vibe, making it an ideal destination for travellers. Because there is less of a tourist presence there than in other Caribbean destinations, Grenada is comparatively isolated, which makes it a wonderful choice for a quiet escape.

For more on this story go to: http://holidayplace.co.uk/news/details/118631/grenada-named-caribbean-destination-of-the-year