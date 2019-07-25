Grenada beat Cayman Islands as CONCACAF qualifying for Tokyo 2020 continues

By Dan Palmer From Inside The Games

Grenada beat hosts Cayman Islands 1-0 as the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) qualifying process for the Tokyo 2020 men’s Olympic tournament continued.

Darren Modoo scored the only goal of the game in the 54th minute to give his side the perfect start to their Group C campaign at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town.

Group C is the last of the qualifying groups in the Caribbean region to begin play with the other three already complete.

Only three teams are contesting it with Grenada meeting Haiti in the next game on Friday (July 26) and knowing that a win will be enough for them to top the pile.

That would earn them a play-off clash with Group B winners Barbados, with the victors of that tie earning a spot among the final eight countries at the CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship.

Group A winners St Kitts and Nevis will play Group D winners Dominican Republic in the other play-off.

Haiti are due to play Cayman Islands in the final Group C game on Sunday (July 28), which could be a dead rubber.

In Central America, Costa Rica, Honduras and El Salvador have all reached the CONCACAF Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship after coming through two-leg contests.

Regional powerhouses United States, Mexico and Canada have been given automatic places in the final eight tournament which will qualify two sides for Tokyo 2020.

Dates and a venue for this event have yet to be confirmed.

Men’s football at the Olympics features under-23 teams although three overage players are allowed.

Mexico and Honduras represented CONCACAF at Rio 2016.

Honduras finished fourth to narrowly miss out on the country’s first Olympic medal.

