Gregory Pollonais makes Comicpalooza debut with ‘An Appointment with Janey’

POS, Trinidad (Sonique Solutions) – Gregory Pollonais’ star continues to rise as his work continues to receive international exposure. The talent of the Trinidad-based actor and producer was on full display in the new film ‘An Appointment with Janey’ which was selected to be screened at the recent 2019 edition of Comicpalooza in Houston, Texas.

An Appointment with Janey which is best described as a science fiction short film with a big surprise ending made its US premiere at Comicpalooza (a large, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop culture convention held annually in Houston, Texas).

The film which was shot on in Trinidad and written, produced and directed by Nick Attin surrounds an informal therapy session between a young married woman, Janey and her therapist, Dr. Brian Moreau. As their discussions involving her marital problems progress, all is revealed as to who she really is and where exactly they are both located.

Pollonais, who serves as the film’s co-star and co-producer, got bitten by the acting bug at a young age and has been professionally involved in the film industry for a decade.

He plays the role of ‘Dr. Barry Michaelson’, a close colleague of Dr. Moreau who joins the therapy session with patient Janey to conduct a very special analysis of her brain (a unique mental examination).

Joining Gregory in ‘An Appointment with Janey’ is a cast of other home-grown Trinbagonian thespians which include Kearn Samuel, Jalene Goodwin and Verena Siblal.

Though not a stranger to the film festival circuit, having had feature roles in several independent films which have premiered and been screened at international film festivals in T&T, Barbados and even Cannes, Gregory feels humbled and truly grateful to have his work presented at Comicpalooza.

He shared, “It’s a great feeling to be selected by Comicpalooza as they have a huge following in Houston and the Southern US and it’s a great platform to showcase our work to the wider film industries such as Hollywood.”

In addition to being fluent in both English and Spanish, Gregory is also a gifted musician, skilled IT professional and a podcast host.

With several projects in various stages of development, he aims to utilize all his talents as he persists in his ascension to the ranks of his film idols which include Jack Nicholson, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer and Tim Burton.

As the film’s team patiently awaits positive selection results from submissions to other film festivals, Gregory remains steadfast in his dedication to his craft of acting while increasing his involvement in the producing and screenwriting side of filmmaking.

