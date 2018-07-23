Grant Thornton in the Cayman Islands launch new Graduate Programme for young Caymanians

Grant Thornton are delighted to announce the launch of their brand new graduate programme for their ever-growing audit, tax and advisory practice in the Cayman Islands.

The program is aimed at attracting young Caymanian students looking to develop their career in the accounting industry and provides a flexible working program for students currently working towards a relevant degree, as well as financial support for the recipient’s education.

Dara Keogh, Managing Partner of Grant Thornton in the Cayman Islands said ‘We’re thrilled to be launching this brand-new program, not only enabling us to attract fresh talent to the firm but more importantly, provide young Caymanians an opportunity to qualify as Professional Accountants with the right kind of structured support. This will include a financial grant, industry training and fantastic career prospects, from a global brand with a significant local footprint.

We recognise that these Islands are home to a pool of high-calibre talent and our firm is committed to offering a great start by developing ambitious Caymanian students into young ambitious professionals. This announcement demonstrates our commitment to the continued growth of our organisation and our development of the local student community.’

The recipient of the 2018 program is 20-year-old Alister Forsythe. Mr Forsythe, currently studying Finance and Business Administration at the University of Alabama, is the first student to take a place on the new program and has been pivotal in supporting the development of the program to ensure it is the correct fit and appeal for forward-thinking and ambitious students.

‘I’m very excited to be given the opportunity to join Grant Thornton and take the first ever graduate place for the Cayman Islands office. Grant Thornton are the fastest growing firm on island’ he stated, ‘and I’m delighted to be part of the growth journey whilst gaining invaluable industry experience and exposure to help me with my ultimate goal of becoming a successful accountant’.

Applications for 2019 program places will open in Spring 2019, with more information available at grantthornton.ky.

END

IMAGE: logo