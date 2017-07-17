Grange defends Jamaica 55 celebrations

From Jamaica Observer

MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports Olivia “Babsy” Grange is defending Government’s position on the staging of Jamaica 55 celebrations amid a slew of questions and concerns raised by her Opposition counterpart Lisa Hanna.

Hanna, in her Sectoral Debate contribution to Parliament earlier this month, insisted that Grange had embarked on a “culture of extravagance”, noting that the ministry’s budgetary allocation for the financial year 2017/2018 had seen a 130 per cent increase from last year’s.

The former culture minister raised concerns about the $440-million budgetary allocation for the emancipation and heritage week celebrations this year, which she pointed out was $190 million more than the expenditure for the previous year.

“On what basis is Jamaica 55 to be treated as a milestone year? In the face of a year with unprecedented increases in taxes, shortages at hospitals and reductions in student loans how does the ministry justify a $200-million allocation for Jamaica 55 projects and celebrations?” Hanna questioned.

Grange, in a 17-page response e-mailed to the media, said that the celebration of Emancipation and Independence is an act to memorialise and pay homage to the struggles, sacrifices and triumphs of “our ancestors”.

“For Jamaica 55 we have decided, as we did for Jamaica 21 and Jamaica 25, to include activities outside of the normal course of events to mark our Emancipation and Independence,” she explained.

According to Grange, these activities include a series of projects to ensure that celebrations leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.

She added that the cultural and creative industries currently contribute “at least five per cent” to the country’s gross domestic product and have the potential to double that contribution in the near future. This, she stressed, can only be achieved with “bold and visionary leadership and innovative investment in sports and cultural infrastructure”.

“We need far more than $200 million to effect the kind of investment which is going to move us forward, but it is a move in the right direction,” said Grange.

She rubbished Hanna’s suggestion that the 130 per cent increase in budgetary allocation would skew public perception that the national celebrations are “of extravagant funding in the face of great austerity and hardship facing the nation”.

“Ms Hanna had a list of legacy projects to implement for Jamaica 50. Instead, as minister, she opted for an expensive series of parties. That is real extravagance! … I am confident that our people will conclude that these projects add to the prosperity agenda by providing opportunities to grow the economy and increasing the quality of life for all Jamaicans,” she said, adding, “Jamaica 55 is an investment from which we are expecting great returns.”

The minister said there will not be a Jamaica 56 project.

For more on this story go to: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/Grange-defends-Jamaica-55-celebrations_96558

Related story

Jamaica Observer Editorial: Has Independence been worth it?

From Jamaica Observer

When the British reluctantly granted political Independence to India in August 1947, they were not convinced that their colonies were competent to manage themselves. As for the very small states of the Caribbean, the idea of political independence seemed ludicrous.

Jamaican nationalists contemplated the challenge of independence but the British were more interested in grouping the Caribbean colonies for administrative efficiency. Many in the Caribbean felt that the only feasible way was through a political federation.

This possibility was first explored in a conference in Montego Bay in September 1947. Federation did not work but one fortunate spinoff of the conference was the establishment of the University College of the West Indies, now UWI.

Jamaica attained Universal Adult Suffrage in 1944, internal self-government in 1955 and became independent in 1962. Many people feared that Jamaica would be worse off than being a colony.

Ever since 1962, the moot question has been whether the quality of life for the majority of Jamaicans has been better now than 55 years ago. Comparing Jamaica in 1962 to Jamaica today, the report card is mixed.

First, there is the great pride that the people of Jamaica feel of being in charge of their own internal and international affairs rather than being ruled by people of a different culture and ethnicity. All the important jobs are no longer reserved for white foreigners.

Second, the majority of Jamaicans, including the poor, have access to education (not perfect), health care (bad as it is), piped water (still a good way to go), electricity (both legal and illegal), housing (still not enough) and paved roads (in most major population centres).

Jamaicans are living longer and major diseases like malaria and polio have been eliminated. Kingston to Ocho Rios and Montego Bay takes half the time, with a modern, scenic highway.

Third, on the economic front, unemployment remains high especially among the youth; banana and sugar are struggling for survival; bauxite/alumina is on the up; tourism is holding the economy together well, sport has attained new heights; entertainment is booming and the stock exchange is mobilising new investment.

Fourth, crime has grown exponentially and has adversely affected every aspect of life. It is the main constraint on business operations, investment and economic growth. It is rampant in all parts of the country, urban and rural and has permeated every sector, institution and profession.

Fifth, violence has led to heinous murders, maiming and raw brutality. Violence is a part of every aspect of life: Babies being killed, men murdering women, women torturing children and old women being raped.

Yet with all the problems nowhere is better than yard, ‘the Rock’, because most Jamaicans are honest, hard-working, enterprising, helpful and fun-loving and we live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

As we prepare to celebrate 55 years of Independence, we think it was all worth it. We’d be interested to hear what you think.

IMAGE: The national flag of Jamaica as an independent nation

For more on this story go to: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/editorial/jamaica-55-has-independence-been-worth-it-_105016?profile=1100

EDITOR: Here in the Cayman Islands Jamaica Independence 55 will be celebrated at a special service MASS on Sunday August 6th at St George’s Anglican Church at 8am followed by a special lunch and entertainment in the Church Hall.