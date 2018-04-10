From ETB Travel News

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Residences now open for sales

All-new resort to offer beachfront living in residences from the $500,000’s to $5 million

Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. has officially begun sales for the luxury oceanfront Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Residences on Grand Cayman’s famed Seven-Mile Beach. Managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, the Grand Hyatt resort will occupy a seven-acre footprint with 900 feet of waterfront real estate and offer an array of exceptional amenities at below-expected pricing for the Cayman Islands.

Initial pricing starting in the $500,000s, 167 studio suites and one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences are now available for purchase within the 357-room Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman development. The project is expected to be completed by December 2020. An affiliate of Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd. will offer a rental program for the residences that will allow participating owners, when not occupying their residences, to have Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman rent their residences to hotel guests.

“Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman will offer luxury, resort-style living on one of the most desirable islands in the Caribbean, at an appealing pricing for this market,” said Howard Sitzer, chairman of Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd.

Designed by Trio Architecture and Clodagh Design International, private owners will have access to an amazing array of amenities within two towers at Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman: three pools, a 12,500 sq ft destination spa, salon and gym, six distinct food and beverage venues, kids club, event rooms with ocean view terrace, and 25,000 square feet of indoor conference and meeting space – making it one of the largest function spaces in the Cayman Islands. Waterside privileges include beach cabanas, a seafront eco-walk celebrating the diverse ecology of Grand Cayman, and numerous water sport activities, from jet skis to parasailing and snorkeling.

Inside the residences, renowned designer Clodagh has shaped living spaces to meet the comforts of both the body and mind, creating a blissful and serene environment through implementation of cutting-edge modalities such as chromatherapy, also known as color therapy, and biophilic design, which incorporates experiences of the natural world into a modern environment. An important facet to island living, the development will also include a back-up power resource for the entire building.

Situated along the southern end of Seven Mile Beach, the hotel and residences will be located less than one mile away from George Town’s city center and only 10 minutes from Owen Roberts International Airport.

For more information about Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Residences visit grandhyattgrandcaymanresidences.com or call 345-640-0123.

Source = Pageant Beach Hotel Ltd.

IMAGE: Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel and Residences

For more on this story go to: http://america.etbtravelnews.global/351849/grand-hyatt-grand-cayman-residences-now-open-for-sales/