September 28, 2017

Grand Cayman’s New Green Real Estate

From Caribbean Journal

The Caribbean’s newest real estate development is also its greenest.

The residential community has launched construction in as one of the most innovative sustainable developments in the region.

NCB Group’s SOLARA is a mix of 26 three-story, three-bedroom luxury townhomes set in Grand Cayman’s Crystal Harbour area.

Each residence generates electricity with solar panels, with geothermal cooling. And that’s just the beginning: they’ll be built using energy-efficient, insulated concrete forms, double glazed windows, LED lighting and energy-efficient appliances.

“As developers, NCB Group is committed to building with Cayman’s Future in Mind,” says , NCB’s Managing Director. “More and more homeowners are looking to integrate renewable energy sources into the construction of their homes and we’re happy to  provide these sustainable homes within our innovative communities.”

Each home will also be provisioned for electric car chargers.

Residents will have access to a clubhouse with a pool, a gym and a canalfront promenade, along with a park.

SOLARA was designed by Italian architect Stefano Napolitani of Waves Project, in conjunction with local architects, of MJM Designs .

The Cayman Islands project will complete its first phase in the summer of 2018, with the entire project slated for completion in the summer of 2019.

For more on this story go to: https://www.caribjournal.com/2017/09/26/grand-caymans-new-green-real-estate-solara/#

