Grand Cayman’s first new resort in a decade

Renowned Interior Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard lends his signature style to the public spaces of The Residences at Seafire, drawing inspiration from the natural surroundings and vibrant colours found throughout the island. His vision of contemporary Caribbean design is showcased in the chic lobby and model residences, while the rooftop lounge dubbed “The Nest” gives residents a stylish outdoor entertaining space to share a cocktail or relax in peace. “The Cayman Islands is such a design-driven destination with an incredible flavour for modern luxury. I was inspired by the beautiful colours, history and craftsmanship of the islands to create an upscale living haven at The Residences at Seafire,” said Interior Designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

The Residences at Seafire feature diverse floorplans to suit every taste and family, from boutique studios to spacious four-bedroom residences ranging in size from approximately 600 sq. ft. to over 4,000 sq. ft., and in price from $1 million to $8 million USD. Modern Caribbean features include convertible bi-fold doors which seamlessly blur the lines between indoor and outdoor living, open plan living spaces with high ceilings and light interiors that reflect the white sand on the beach below. High design is complemented by warm personalised concierge service, a vivid social scene and the ultimate privacy of a luxury residence.

Seafire guests and residents have expansive, unrestrained access to Seven Mile Beach and its celebrated crystal blue waters, while an abundance of native plants and trees provide a sense of place and harness the natural environment of the destination. Sustainability is woven through the Seafire site, with walking paths, open-air architecture, meandering gardens, coastal bike trails, solar panels, eco-friendly materials and modern designs that utilise natural elements to maximize energy efficiency and put Seafire on track for LEED Silver certification.

Seafire’s developer is Dart Real Estate, a privately-owned company with a long-term commitment to the Cayman Islands. An innovative architect of lifestyle, Dart Real Estate’s mission is to create places where people want to live, work, play, learn and invest.

Dart Real Estate’s approach to design and placemaking has guided the team that collaborated to engineer The Residences at Seafire. A partnership between SB Architects, the visionaries behind some of the finest resort communities in the world, and esteemed local architect John Doak was responsible for the high quality design of the building. The property’s landscape architecture was envisioned and developed by EDSA in partnership Dart’s 20 year-old nursery, using mostly native plants and trees. Guerin Glass Architects, an international firm with a focus on interiors that reflect the natural environment, conceptualised the finishes.

Mark VanDevelde, CEO of Dart Enterprises (Cayman) Ltd, says: “Seafire exemplifies what Ken Dart, our shareholder, believes to be most important in our real estate development: long-term value creation, thoughtful design and creating places and experiences that enhance the Cayman Islands for residents and visitors alike.”

Under the leadership of new President Jackie Doak, Dart Real Estate continues to create spaces that promote people’s health, happiness and well-being in the Cayman Islands. Dart’s flagship development is the town of Camana Bay, a mixed-use masterplanned community with over 40 shops and restaurants, 400,000 sq. ft. of commercial office space, waiting lists for its residential rental units and a fast-expanding international school. With over 600 events held every year, from large scale food festivals to a weekly children’s story time, Camana Bay has become a gathering spot for all who live on and visit Grand Cayman.

“With thoughtful design and programming, buildings can transcend bricks and mortar. They become places where people can have meaningful experiences, where memories are created and where there are compelling reasons to return,” saidJackie Doak, President of Dart Real Estate.

For more information on The Residences at Seafire, visitseafireresidencescayman.com and keep up with the latest developments onInstagram and Twitter.