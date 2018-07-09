Grand Cayman: Road Closure Notice – Monday, 9 July: Raleigh Key and Old West Bay Road

From RCIPS

Phased construction begins this morning, Monday, 9 July, on and near the Raleigh Key intersection and old West Bay Road in the northern section of Seven Mile Beach (Beat #10). Varying sections of the road along the beach and Raleigh Key will be closed to rebuild and shift the roadway. As such, access to these areas, particularly from the West Bay north roadway, will have limited access. Those areas include Tiki Beach and the direct access to the beaches between Tiki Beach and the Sundowner Condominiums. Other limited access areas will include Cocoaloba (Kimpton outdoor beach dining area) and the current beach access at the roadway junction for Red Sail Sports.