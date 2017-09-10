September 11, 2017

GRAND CAYMAN: Road Block GT – Harbour Drive / North Church Street

September 10, 2017 by 1 Comment
From RCIPS

North Church Street has been blocked by the police between Mary Street and Bodden Road (both ways) due to sea action which has made the roadway dangerous for road users.

The public is being warned to treat wave action in that area and elsewhere with caution.

Any information in relation to other areas which are being affected be weather, wave action or storm surge  and which could pose a danger to the public should be reported to 9494222.

 

Further notification will follow as soon as conditions change.

