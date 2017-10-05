Grace Byers debuts as the New Face of the Cayman Islands’ Destination Ad Campaign

Caymanian Actress and Star of Fox’s “Empire” Returns to her Roots in Personal Showcase of the Cayman Islands’ Premier Romance Travel Offerings

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, October 4, 2017 – The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) has partnered with Grace Byers, star of the Fox hit series, “Empire,” to shine a light on the Cayman Islands’ endless appeal as a romantic vacation destination through an exclusive print, online and digital ad campaign running now through September 2018.

The bespoke collection of photos, shot entirely on-island in Grace’s hometown of Grand Cayman by esteemed local photographer, Rebecca Davidson, follow her and fellow co-star turned husband, Trai Byers, as they explore Cayman’s most celebrated travel experiences best enjoyed together, from snorkelling on the award-winning Seven Mile Beach to discovering what earns the Cayman Islands the title of “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean” and much more. The specialty romance series will run in select luxury consumer and trade publications and for a limited-time, on digital billboards in New York City’s Time Square.

“We can’t imagine a more fitting ambassador to showcase the Cayman Islands’ unmatched wedding and honeymoon offerings than Grand Cayman’s own, Grace Byers,” said Mrs. Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to share a piece of Grace and Trai’s beautiful Caymanian love story with prospective travellers, reinforcing why there’s no better place in the world to host life’s most romantic special occasions than the Cayman Islands.”

“Being from the Cayman Islands, my Caymanian roots are extremely important to me, which is why it was a natural fit to team up with my friends at the Department of Tourism to help introduce others to the place I am so proud to call home,” said Byers. “Whether looking to celebrate a special anniversary, occasion or plan a wedding, I promise that couples will fall head over heels for the Cayman Islands.”

The campaign launch comes on the heels of the July 2017 premiere of Cayman Vows magazine – a luxury print and digital publication devoted exclusively to the Cayman Islands’ destination wedding and honeymoon services. In addition to featuring never-before-seen photos and planning details from the intimate Grand Cayman nuptials of Grace and Trai Byers, Cayman Vows serves as a comprehensive romance destination guide to the Cayman Islands. It is teeming with real wedding testimonials, high-end fashion shoots, personality spotlights and curated expert advice on everything from décor and venues to must-do experiences island-wide. To learn more about the innovative new media platform and find distribution near you, visit: caymanvows.com.

Home to three unique islands – Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman – the Cayman Islands is the ultimate somewhere special to share with that special someone. Further adding to its appeal for couples, travelling to this sophisticated island trio is easy and convenient with nonstop flights offered from most major U.S. cities through various airline carriers, including Cayman Airways, American Airlines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and Southwest Airlines.

About Grace Byers

Grace Byers is a talented actress and dedicated activist who first entered into the spotlight with her breakout role as ‘Anika Calhoun’ on Fox’s smash hit series EMPIRE.

Growing up in the Cayman Islands as a multiracial young girl and Child Of Deaf Adults (CODA), Grace was bullied throughout her childhood. Her experiences have led her to write her first book, ‘’I Am Enough’ coming out in March 2018. The book was born out of her impassioned desire to empower young girls against the negative effects of bullying.

Grace recently complete shooting the indie thriller “Bent,” written and directed by Robert Moresco opposite, Karl Urban, Sofia Vergara and Andy Garcia. Grace plays ‘Kate Brennan,’ a jazz singer and lounge owner who gets caught up in a police conspiracy, and come to find there is more to her than meets the eye.

Grace attended college at the University of South Florida in Tampa, where she received a B.A. in theatre arts. Upon graduation, Grace was accepted into the University of California Irvine’s graduate program and obtained her M.F.A in acting. A successful showcase took her from Los Angeles to New York City, where she performed professionally. Several theatre productions, short films and national commercials led her to Chicago where she is currently filming EMPIRE. In her spare time, she volunteers with the non-profit anti-bullying organization, Saving Our Daughters. She lives with her husband, actor Trai Byers and their little maltipoo, Baro