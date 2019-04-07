Governor Visits DCFS on Ongoing Familiarisation Tours

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper, visited the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on Wednesday, 3 April 2019.

Mr. Roper was accompanied by the Ministry of Community Affairs’ Chief Officer, Teresa Echenique, and the department’s Director, Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.

As part of the Governor’s ongoing Civil Service familiarisation tour, he first met with senior management. The roundtable meeting included representatives from the Elderly Services, Foster Care and Adoption, Family Services, MASH (Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub), Finance and Administration, Youth Services and Community Development teams.

Following a brief introduction and overviews by the Chief Officer and the Director, the Governor thanked the managers for their hard work and dedication, as well as that of their staff. He then learned more about the department’s role and remit from each team leader.

Among the areas discussed were the department’s ongoing restructuring, the challenges it faces and the reasons for the increased workload of social workers in recent years. He was also given several instances of where social work staff had excelled.

As well as taking an interest in social work policy and practice, His Excellency Mr. Roper offered his continuing support and invited team leaders to forward suggestions on how he could do more.

The Governor then took a walkabout of the department’s George Town offices, interacting with DCFS social workers and support staff.

“I’m hugely impressed with the work of DCFS staff given the challenging and often complex issues that they deal with on a daily basis,” said the Governor.

“It is important for me to thank you in person and to tell you that I recognise and appreciate what a great job you are doing, in helping a lot of people who need assistance during difficult times in their life,” he told them.

“The Department was extremely pleased to welcome His Excellency to DCFS,” said Mrs. Paulinda Mendoza-Williams.

“His visit gave staff the opportunity to share the complexities of their jobs as well as insights into the restructured teams and new services such as our Elderly Services,” she concluded.

