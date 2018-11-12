Governor tours GAB

Cayman Islands Governor Tours Government Administration Building

GRAND CAYMAN (GIS) – His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Martyn Roper made a tour of the Government Administration Building on Thursday, 8 November.

Guided by Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, the familiarisation exercise took place over a few hours and spanned various ministries and portfolios, their sections and units.

Mr. Roper was introduced to all staff and Ministers present by Chief Officers. Following introductions, each gave an overview of their entity’s work – highlighting current activities and key strategic objectives.

This information was supplemented by Mr. Manderson, who further contextualised the briefings. As Head of the Civil Service, he shared additional information on the entities and their key achievements this year – particularly in relation to the Civil Service 5-Year Strategic Plan for a World-Class Civil Service.

The tour was the Governor’s first opportunity to chat with many of the staff about their work.

IMAGES:

Captions and pictures, Elphina Jones (GIS)

Photo 1: The Governor met and spoke to staff in the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Agriculture.

Photo 2: The Governor greets staff in the Ministry of Home Affairs accompanied by the Deputy Governor and the Ministry’s Chief Officer Wesley Howell.

Photo 3: Portfolio of Legal Affairs staff (L-r): Acting Solicitor General Reshma Sharma, Director of the Law Reform Commission Jose Griffith and Senior Legislative Counsel for the Law Reform Commission Karen Stephen-Dalton talked to the Governor.

Photo 4: The Deputy Governor and Acting Director of Special Projects Robert Lewis introduced the Governor to the Cabinet Office’s Chief Financial Officer Krista Seymour-Mohammed.

Photo 5: Executive Officer in the Ministry of Tourism Judy Powery and Administrative Assistant Sue Ransome met the Governor.