June 28, 2017

Gorgeous business cards

June 27, 2017
0
10 gorgeous business cards for your inspiration

By Designer Daily

1. Moxie Tuesday

A square-shaped business card with recycled paper and good use of textures. Designed by Jana Neil.

2. Handmade card

A folded business card that took a lot of time and effort. Totally worth it though. Design by Jorge Alvarez.

3. Wooden business cards

Business cards made with duplexed wood veneer + letterpressed metallic ink on paper with laser etching on both sides. Design by .

4.

Business cards that look like playing cards. Design by Tom Lane.

5.

A nice card with a custom shape and a powerful message. Designed by Andrew Power.

6. Yoga Mat Business Card

A business card designed to look like the main item required to go do yoga in a gym. Designer unknown.

7. Football coach business card

A very creative business card for a football coach. One side of the card looks like a football field plan and allows to scribble some strategy. Design by Bravo Company.

8. Bag Tag

A cool business card designed to look like a bag tag. Designed for Promptt.

9. Typographic card

A businn card that mixes many fonts and does it well. Design by Nothing Something.

10. Longshots bar

What would be better than a beer shape for a sports bar business card?

