10 gorgeous business cards for your inspiration

By Designer Daily

1. Moxie Tuesday

A square-shaped business card with recycled paper and good use of textures. Designed by Jana Neil.

2. Handmade card

A folded business card that took a lot of time and effort. Totally worth it though. Design by Jorge Alvarez.

3. Wooden business cards

Business cards made with duplexed wood veneer + letterpressed metallic ink on paper with laser etching on both sides. Design by Mackey Saturday.

4. Tom Lane

Business cards that look like playing cards. Design by Tom Lane.

5. Busy Building Things

A nice card with a custom shape and a powerful message. Designed by Andrew Power.

6. Yoga Mat Business Card

A business card designed to look like the main item required to go do yoga in a gym. Designer unknown.

7. Football coach business card

A very creative business card for a football coach. One side of the card looks like a football field plan and allows to scribble some strategy. Design by Bravo Company.

8. Bag Tag

A cool business card designed to look like a bag tag. Designed for Promptt.

9. Typographic card

A businn card that mixes many fonts and does it well. Design by Nothing Something.

10. Longshots sports bar

What would be better than a beer shape for a sports bar business card?

For more on this story go to: