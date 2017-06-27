10 gorgeous business cards for your inspiration
By Designer Daily
1. Moxie Tuesday
A square-shaped business card with recycled paper and good use of textures. Designed by Jana Neil.
2. Handmade card
A folded business card that took a lot of time and effort. Totally worth it though. Design by Jorge Alvarez.
3. Wooden business cards
Business cards made with duplexed wood veneer + letterpressed metallic ink on paper with laser etching on both sides. Design by Mackey Saturday.
4. Tom Lane
Business cards that look like playing cards. Design by Tom Lane.
A nice card with a custom shape and a powerful message. Designed by Andrew Power.
6. Yoga Mat Business Card
A business card designed to look like the main item required to go do yoga in a gym. Designer unknown.
7. Football coach business card
A very creative business card for a football coach. One side of the card looks like a football field plan and allows to scribble some strategy. Design by Bravo Company.
8. Bag Tag
A cool business card designed to look like a bag tag. Designed for Promptt.
9. Typographic card
A businn card that mixes many fonts and does it well. Design by Nothing Something.
10. Longshots sports bar
What would be better than a beer shape for a sports bar business card?
