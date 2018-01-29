January 30, 2018

Godly Motives

By Joyce Meyer

Years ago, when we were struggling financially, I grew tired of believing for a breakthrough and broke down before the Lord. I cried about it for a while and then, by the grace of God, I made a decision and declared: “God, I am going to tithe and give offerings until the day I die, whether I ever see anything come from it or not!”

I believe with all my heart this was a test for me to see why I was really giving. The Lord wanted to reveal whether I had the right, godly motives. If I was just “giving to get,” I may have only selfishly given to get something from God.

There’s been a lot of teaching and preaching that says, “Do this and you’ll get that.” But what about having a pure heart that says, “I want to do the right thing just because it’s right and it glorifies God”?

I urge you to honestly examine your motives today and make sure they’re not self-centered. Make a wholehearted commitment to serve God for the right reasons.

