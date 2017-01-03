Global expansion for Collas Crill as it finalises BVI merger

Offshore law firm Collas Crill has finalised its merger with BVI firm Farara Kerins, extending the client offering of both firms.

Run by a dedicated and professional management team from Collas Crill, the official announcement sees the firm expand on its global presence alongside its Singapore, Cayman Islands, London, Guernsey and Jersey offices.

The firm will remain as Collas Crill in its current jurisdictions and trade as Collas Crill-Farara Kerins for a transitional period in the BVI.

The firm’s BVI offering will include dispute resolution, including cross border commercial and insolvency litigation and international arbitration, funds and corporate work.

Collas Crill Group Managing Partner Jason Romer said: “The last few years have been an exciting time for us, full of growth and prosperity, and 2017 marks the continuation of this.

“Our BVI merger was a direct response to our clients’ needs, extending both our Caribbean and global presence. Thanks to the expertise within Farara Kerins as well as the recent appointment of BVI lawyer Stephen Adams in our Singapore office we are able to hit the ground running immediately, providing a seamless offering across all our jurisdictions.”

Gerard St. C. Farara, QC, Senior Partner at Collas Crill-Farara Kerins, said: “This merger represents a strategic move for our firm to build on our excellent reputation and the foundations Collas Crill has made through its other offices.

“Together we will be able to build on the first-class service we already offer clients giving access to new and exciting markets and will raise awareness of our services in international legal markets.”

This merger comes after Collas Crill’s successful opening of its Singapore office in 2011 and the firm’s merger with Charles Adams Ritchie & Duckworth (CARD) in the Cayman Islands two years ago.

Collas Crill:

Collas Crill is a leading offshore law firm with offices in BVI, Cayman, Guernsey, Jersey, London and Singapore.

Collas Crill provides the highest quality legal knowledge and experience to clients around the world, and particularly in Jersey, Guernsey, the UK, Europe and Asia.

Our clients include leading financial institutions, high net worth individuals, international businesses and funds. We are also leading lawyers to the local community, servicing the needs of individuals and families.

Collas Crill-Farara Kerins:

Farara Kerins was established in 1985 before merging with Collas Crill on the 1 January 2017. It is a leading corporate and litigation law firm in the British Virgin Islands, providing a wide range of legal services to local and international clientele.

As the demands of our clients and the level of practice in the BVI have developed, our practice has grown both in professional capability and technology to provide the high standard of service required to meet those demands.

We serve a diverse clientele that encompasses individuals, entrepreneurs, companies, private businesses, Government bodies, local and major international banks and financial institutions.