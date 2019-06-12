China opens terrifying glass-bottomed bridge

China and Russia linked by new bridge across Amur River

From Independent UK

AP

A woman plays around as she walks across a glass-bottomed suspension bridge in a scenic zone in Pingjiang county

Reuters

An aerial view shows a glass suspension bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pinging county, Hunan province

Reuters

Tourists look down as they walk on a glass suspension bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pinging county, Hunan province

Reuters



Tourists walk on a glass suspension bridge at the Shiniuzhai National Geo-park in Pinging county, Hunan province

Rex



The bridge is named Haohan Qiao, which translates to “Brave Men’s Bridge”

For more on this story go to: https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/china-russia-bridge-amur-river-heilongjiang-blagoveshchensk-heihe-siberia-a8945066.html

