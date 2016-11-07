November 7, 2016

Gimistory returns to Cayman Islands

Save the date! The International Storytelling Festival is just around the corner!

This year CNCF is launching the festival with a special fundraising concert at , featuring Dave Martins and the Tradewinds, Lammie and
DJ Super C, on Saturday 26th November at 7:00p.m.

GIMISTORY then travels from district to district 27th November through 4th December, on and with stops in at Little Cayman and Cayman Brac. This year’s festival features international storytellers from The Bahamas, Jamaica, Trinidad, and Guyana/US, as well as our very own Caymanian tellers.

Visit artscayman.org for updates and follow us on social media.

