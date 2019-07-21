Get your tickets now for Miss Cayman Universe pageant!

logo

Less than a month away, the Miss Cayman Universe pageant is fast approaching, and the committee encourages you to purchase your tickets at Funky Tang’s or Sand Angels before they sell out. The 2019 pageant theme is ‘A Magical Affair’.



This year’s event will be held in the main ballroom at the Ritz Carlton Resort on Saturday, 17 August. As there is a seating capacity, there will be a very limited quantity of tickets available at the door.

“This year’s six contestants have been working tirelessly on runway and fitness training, in addition to their upcoming etiquette training session. They are very much looking forward to the event and we are excited to introduce them on the big stage,” said Committee Chairperson Derri Dacres.



The committee would like to extend a huge thank you to this year’s contestant sponsors:



Contestant # 1 – Mahalia Seymour, sponsored by Wauve’s Fashion Contestants # 2 – Samantha Dixon, sponsored by Mega Foods Distributors Contestant # 3 – Mariah Tibbetts, sponsored by ACE Contestant # 4 – Aleka Beckford, sponsored by Airport Professional Services Ltd. Contestant # 5 – Francine Wright, sponsored by Fashion Mart Contestant # 6 – Kadejah Bodden, sponsored by Personnel 2000



Seating is on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it is recommended that you get there early to secure your spot. The price of tickets remains at CI$75, which includes a welcome drink and canapes.



Corporate sponsors, once again, are the Ministry & Department of Tourism, Cayman Airways, Hurley’s Media and Radio Cayman, who continue to offer tremendous support leading up to the event.



Visit: http://www.missuniversecayman.com/ to learn more about the contestants and our reigning Miss Cayman Islands Universe, Caitlin Tyson.

