Get to know the new Traffic Law: The Road Code

The public will be able to purchase the Road Code of the Cayman Islands -2012 edition at all Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) locations on Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac .

“In addition to being bigger, the new Road Code has more detailed descriptions and is a more comprehensive guide of what is expected of road users,” said DVDL Deputy Director Richard Simms.

For instance, the 2012 Edition provides illustrations on how to navigate a roundabout, has updated signage and describes how all road users should conduct themselves – including horse riders, people who walk their dogs, pedestrians and cyclists.

It is also the essential guide for learners who are preparing to take the DVDL’s written test,” Mr. Simms said.

“The previous Official Road Code of the Cayman Islands has been in print since 1974 with minimum updates throughout the years and did not have enough information on the law. But the Road Code 2012 Edition does,” he declared.

Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for DVDL the Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly encouraged all road users to purchase this new Road Code.

“The new Road Code contains a wealth of information and I would encourage everyone to get a copy. There is information that covers just about every aspect of driving.

“I would also like to congratulate the hardworking team of DVDL, my Ministry staff and members of the Attorney General’s team, Government Information Services and the printers who all worked tirelessly on drafting the new Law and Regulations and providing the graphics.

For more information go to dvdl.gov.ky or call 945-8344. DVDL has two locations on Grand Cayman: Crewe Road DVDL Headquarters. Opening hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Banks Plaza West Bay: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday to Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday. Cayman Brac: District Administration Building Opening hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Do you want to know:

How to use your mobile phone while driving?

The correct way to maneuver around a roundabout?

What the different traffic signs mean?

Proper lane discipline?

Safest breaking distance?

Prescribed alcohol limits?

What do to do at a school crossing or when a school bus stops?

The proper way to use hand signals?

How pedestrians, cyclists or any road users should conduct themselves?

All of these questions are answered in the Road Code 2012 Edition

Remember – Road safety, it’s everyone responsibility!