Get the Look: Everything You Need to Know About Beauty Treatments

Did you know that women in the United States spend approximately a quarter of a million dollars on enhancing their looks throughout their lifetime? Men are not far behind. On average, they spend about $175,680 in their lifetime.

But where exactly does all this money go to? Well, the rise in popularity of beauty treatments is a major contributor. They tend to have a longer lasting effect than normal daily beauty routines. In some cases, these treatments are life-changing.

Wondering whether beauty treatments are for you?

In this post, we’ve prepared a guide for different beauty treatments to help you see why they are worth the cost.

Laser Skin Treatment

Flawless skin is a dream for most people. This beauty procedure can leave your skin looking and feeling soft and supple in no time. It’s one of the best beauty treatments for the face.

The procedure is effective for treating:

Acne scars

Wrinkles

Hyperpigmentation

Excess fat

Skin laxity

Stretch marks

Cellulite

Broken capillaries

Laser skin treatment is ideal for almost anybody looking for a beautiful skin. Per session, this procedure costs between $1,031 and $2,330, and the side effects include rashes, bumps, and redness.

Laser Hair Straightening

Ditch your traditional hair dryer, ladies. There’s a new way to get your hair straight, long, and shiny, and it uses lasers. And, no, it’s not science fiction!

Today, hairdressers around the world are increasingly using lasers to straighten hair semi-permanently. Laser hair straightening also boosts the effects of Keratin treatment.

The treatment cost ranges from $350 to $800.

Permanent Makeup Tattoos

For people looking for a long term solution for thin, sparse eyebrows, or who wear eyeliner daily, this beauty treatment is a godsend. Rather than fill in your brows every day, why not have makeup tattooed instead?

The effects of this treatment last up to three years, and the cost per session starts from $250. The downside to this treatment is that the tattoo can change color due to sun exposure, so make sure you wear sunscreen.

Eyebrow and Eyelash Tinting

This is one of the beauty procedures that can benefit everyone, from people who don’t like to apply mascara to those with blonder-than-blond brows and are eager to know more about rose gold.

With this treatment, you can expect to notice fuller-looking eyebrows and lashes.

The cost per session of this ranges from $15 to $28, while its effects last up to 6 weeks. Make sure you’re working with a licensed tech to avoid getting your eyes burnt.

Lived-In Hair Color

Keeping the color of your hair updated without having to visit the salon every few weeks for touch-ups sounds like a big challenge. Why not try the lived-in hair color treatment?

At the cost of $350, you can get gorgeous, natural looking hair for up to eight months at a time. While you’ll need to set aside at least five hours to get the procedure done, the results are totally worth it.

Cellfina Beauty Treatments

Did you know that at least 8 out of 10 women aged 20 years and above inevitably develop cellulite at one point? Unfortunately, diet and exercise can’t help to get rid of cellulite completely.

Enter the magical Cellfina treatment, approved by the FDA as an effective cellulite treatment procedure. At the cost of $2,000 per session, the treatment can help with the appearance of cellulite for at least two years.

The downside? Your skin may feel tender or so for a few days after the procedure.

Sclerotherapy

As a beauty therapy, sclerotherapy is highly effective in getting rid of spider veins. Once you’ve received the injection, for which you’ll pay between $400 and 900, you can expect the veins to disappear.

Don’t worry when your veins look worse immediately following the procedure; they’re bound to look better in a couple of weeks, after which you’ll only need to get touch-ups every once in a while.

Anti-Frizz Treatments

Most people struggle to keep their hair looking silky and shiny for a long time. Well, guess what? With anti-freeze treatment, you can. The cost per session is $300, and the results last for up to four months.

The treatment helps keep your hair gorgeous in humidity and allows you to cut down on the amount of time you spend doing blow dry. The set back with this procedure is that the hair upkeep can get rather spendy.

Laser Hair Removal

This is one of the best beauty treatments to get rid of hair on your body permanently. The cost per treatment for small areas like the upper lip is between $100 and $200, while legs and other larger areas range between $350 and $900 per treatment.

You may experience some slight pain during the procedure and some soreness afterward, but it only lasts a short time.

Varicose Vein Removal

In America, an astounding 30% of women and 10% of men have varicose veins. The condition is more common among taller people, but the great news is that there’s an easy way to get rid of it. With a single varicose stripping treatment, you can bid farewell to every large varicose vein on your body, for good.

The cost per treatment is $950 -$3,000. There’s a bit of soreness for a while after the procedure. You’ll need to avoid exercise and wear support stockings for about a week after the procedure, but it’s a small price compared to the results of this treatment.

Double Eyelid Surgery

Good news for anyone with monolids who desires larger-looking eyes.

With this magical treatment, your eyelids are modified to become a lot more versatile for makeup. The procedure is non-dramatic, and the results appear natural.

The cost of treatment ranges from $1,500 to $4,500, and the effects last for up to seven years. Some of the side effects of this procedure include puffiness, but they disappear after a short while.

Final Thoughts

As the life-changing effects of beauty treatments become clearer, an increasing number of people will continue to embrace them. And while these treatments cost more per session than ordinary beauty procedures, the results are well worth your money.

Want to get a beauty treatment by the best in the industry? Choose one from the list above.