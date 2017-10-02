Get ready for Cayman Islands’ STEM Carib 2017!

The STEM Carib 2017 Conference, Cayman’s landmark Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Conference hosted by the University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) in partnership with Harrisburg University of Science and Technology (HU) is slated for October 10-13, 2017.

STEM Carib was established in 2012 to spark the youth’s interest in all things science, technology, engineering and mathematics, areas that are the cornerstone of careers in the 21st century. STEM Carib 2017 will take attendees on a journey of discoveries, inventions, and techniques through inspiring, interactive sessions led by over 20 STEM experts, 15 of which will be flying from North America and the Caribbean.

Participants can take part in more than 40 sessions on topics such as gaming, 3D and bioprinting, forensics, cryptocurrencies, food science, marine science, astronomy and engineering. Young scientists who won in the Rotary Science Fair and participated in the inaugural UCCI STEM Camp will also amaze the audience with their presentations.

UCCI President JA. Roy Bodden said, “This year’s Conference takes on added significance since it heralds UCCI’s joint participation with HU. There has been an obvious growing interest in this Conference since its inception, and this is anticipated to grow even more with our partnership with HU, which further enlarges the platform for discussion, debate, and performance in the STEM areas. The conference attracts high-calibre presenters both local and international. More importantly, it is also a clear indication that here at UCCI we are dedicated to the idea that learning is a public good… and we have put this principle into practice in a number of ways.”

On Tuesday, October 10 at 6:00 pm, the conference will open with a reception featuring a keynote presentation by Francis French, Director of the San Diego Air and Space Museum and former Director of Events for Sally Ride Science. This will be followed by a morning keynote by Orane Barrett, an MIT alumnus and the Chief Executive Nerd of Kool Nerd Club, on October 11 at 8:00 am. The conference will close with a Family Fun afternoon on October 13 from 1:30 pm which will feature over 50 exhibits geared towards primary school children. All three events are free and open to the public.

The conference is designed to engage students of all ages and put them face-to-face with positive role models. It is also a tremendous opportunity for the island’s teachers to acquire professional development.

Additionally, it is a great platform for networking and sharing best practices for STEM education. Conversations had between sessions, during lunch, and on coffee breaks can often lead to revolutions in and outside the classroom.

STEM Carib 2017 acknowledges the support of the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, GreenlightRE, Howell Management Services (HMS), Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Central, Cayman Enterprise City, and other organisations who have demonstrated their commitment to STEM education in our Islands and are allowing hundreds of students and teachers free access to this experience.

For further information and to register, please visit www.stem.ky.