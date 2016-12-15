Garfield Sinclair to head Flow’s Caribbean operations

From Jamaica Gleaner

The new owners of Cable & Wireless, which trades as Flow, will announce the appointment of Garfield Sinclair as president of the Caribbean operations today.

Sinclair will still lead /Flow Jamaica/Cable & Wireless Jamaica (C&WJ) along with oversight of around 15 Caribbean markets. The details of his new job will be disclosed in a press release.

Sinclair directed requests for comment to the head of communications at C&WJ, Kayon Wallace, who confirmed his role as president of the Caribbean but declined to give further details, saying a statement was pending.

Sinclair, an accountant and former investment banker, has been managing director of the telecom’s Jamaican operations since October 2010. During some of that period he was also in charge of the Cayman Islands.

Flow is now owned by Liberty Global through LiLAC Group. Liberty acquired Cable & Wireless Communications Plc, the parent company, for US$8.2 billion. That deal effectively gave Liberty close to 80 per cent ownership of C&WJ, a company whose stock continues to trade on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

