By Andy Lines From Daily Mirror UK

A gangland killer has been transferred from a ­Caribbean island to serve his ­sentence in the UK under a 19th century colonial law.

Osbourne Douglas, 30, was flown from the Cayman Islands to Heathrow handcuffed and under heavy police guard.

His family said they were not told until he was already on his way.

Douglas, who is serving a 34-year term, is in one of Britain’s highest security jails, the Mirror understands

One source said while he will take a place that could go to a British inmate, the costs will be met by the Cayman authorities.

The Cayman Government said: “A prisoner was transported to the UK under the Colonial Prisoners Removal Act, 1884. The prisoner will be housed by Her Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service until further notice.

“This removal was authorised in the interests of national security and the public safety of the people.”

Douglas was found guilty, along with his brother Justin Ramoon, in May last year of the killing of Jason Powery outside a bar.

Inmates can be sent from the British Overseas ­Territory to the “Mother Country” for reasons that include where it is “likely the life of the prisoner will be endangered”.

Posts on social media feared the move would be “spun” by the UK in the future.

The British Government said: “We do not comment on individuals.”

