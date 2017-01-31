Gadgets of the week

5 gadgets that can help you achieve your New Year’s resolution

By Brandt Ranj, Insider Picks from Business Insider

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

exercise running fitness

tommaso79/Shutterstock

New year. New you.

After a holiday season where many of us overindulge, most of us do the same thing: make resolutions.

Whether you want to lose some weight, save some money, or learn something new, tech can help.

How much you get accomplished will ultimately depend on your own self discipline, but nobody improved without a little help.

If you want to workout more

Amazon

January is the month where everyone has fitness on the brain. If you’d like to get more active, buying a fitness tracker can be very helpful.

FitBit’s Charge 2 tracks how many steps you’ve taken, calories you’ve burned, how well (and long) you’ve slept, and your heart rate.

This data can then be synced to your smartphone or computer, so you can keep track of your progress.

FitBit Charge 2, $149.88, available at Amazon

If you want to read more

Amazon

Most people (myself included!) wish they read more.

An ideal time to read is during a commute, but that’s not always possible. Audible makes it easier though. It has the largest selection of audiobooks on the internet, with titles from any era or genre.

I’ve subscribed on and off for almost five years, and I’ve always found something new to check out. A gold subscription grants you one “credit” a month that can be redeemed on any book.

The best part is, if you end up with a backlog of books, you can cancel your subscription and keep the books.

Audible Gold Subscription, $14.95 a month, available at Amazon

If you want to learn how to code

Tech Hub/flickr

If you’d prefer to work on your mind instead of your body, why not learn how to code?

In our computer-driven world, having a better understanding of how they work can be a huge leg up.

Udemy, one of the leading online-course marketplaces, is having a sale on all of its online courses.

You can learn how to code from a high-quality instructor who will walk you through Python (a popular programming language), step by step. If you see another course you’d like to try, apply the same discount code below for the same discount.

Infinite Skills The Ultimate Python Programming Tutorial, $10 (originally $50), available at Udemy.

If you want to cut the cord on cable TV

Amazon

Who doesn’t want to save a little money?

If you’ve realized you don’t spend too much time in front of the TV, why pay for a monthly cable package? I don’t have cable; instead I rely on streaming services and an HDTV antenna.

It won’t give you all the channels you might be used to having, but if the shows you do like are on ABC, CBS, NBC, or Fox, you can still watch them live without having to pay a monthly fee.

This antenna has a range of 50 miles, which should be sufficient for most people. My antenna only has a range of 15 miles, and in an urban environment that’s plenty.

1byone HDTV antenna (50 mile range), $23.99, available at Amazon

If you want to reduce your monthly phone bill

Amazon

Another way to save money is to buy an unlocked phone.

Instead of paying a carrier for your phone each month, and being tied down to one in a multi-year contract, you own your device and get the plan that perfectly suits your needs.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, one of the best unlocked phone deals is the Moto G4. It has solid specs — some of which go toe-to-toe with the latest iPhone — and is being sold at a great price.

Moto G4 (16GB with special offers), $149.99, available at Amazon

**For those who may want to learn more about this phone, we’ve written a more extensive post here.**

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We frequently receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at insiderpicks@businessinsider.com.

Read the original article on Insider Picks. Copyright 2017. Follow Insider Picks on Twitter.

For more on this story go to: http://www.businessinsider.com/new-years-resolution-tech-2016-12?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+businessinsider+%28Business+Insider%29/#if-you-want-to-workout-more-1