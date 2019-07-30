Gadget of the week

The best eco-friendly air conditioners, according to online reviews

By Dylan Haas From Mashable

BEST OVERALL

LG Art Cool Mirror Packed with plenty of high-end features and energy-savings functions, it’s a hard one to beat.

BEST WINDOW UNIT

LG LW1817IVSM This is one of the best window units you can get — although it’s pricey, the smart features, unique modes, and energy savings make it a worthy purchase.

BEST BUNDLE

Pioneer Mini Split AC with Heat Pump This comprehensive AC bundle practically pays for itself with its year-round value and energy-saving attributes.

The top AC Units:

Ah, summer. It’s the perfect time for many exciting and nostalgia-driven pastimes. Pool parties, BBQs, beach trips — fun!

What’s not so fun? Being sweaty. And, you guessed it, summer is prime time for sweating through your clothes and subsequently looking atrocious in any and all cute photo opportunities. (Pro tip: Avoid gray shirts or prepare for new and unplanned designs on your top.)

That’s why it is monumentally important to have an air conditioning unit that will, at the very least, keep you comfortable at home while the humidity wreaks havoc upon the rest of the outside world. But, powerful ACs present a not-so-itty-bitty problem that many of us rarely consider: Their effect on our environment.

Carbon emissions, greenhouse gasses, irresponsible energy consumption, and natural resource extraction methods are all major threats to our planet.

Most air conditioners function by means ofhydoflourocarbons (or HFCs), which contribute to greenhouse gas emissions that slowly destroy the Earth’s ozone layer. These devices are also powered by electricity that’s (more often than not) gained from burning fossil fuels. So as summers get hotter, carbon emissions from heavier AC usage will spike — and 12% of total energy expenditures in the US come from home air conditioning as it is.

No matter how many times Trump calls “Fake News” on climate change, we have to face it — our planet is warmer than ever. Carbon emissions, greenhouse gasses, irresponsible energy consumption, and natural resource extraction methods are all major threats to our home planet’s well-being.

And we hate to break to you — no planet means no us. If that doesn’t concern you at all, it really should.

While employing good recycling practices and avoiding driving a Hummer to work every day can certainly help, we can (and should) be making better choices about the products we use.

Which brings us back to air conditioners.

What you might not have known is that there are a bunch of eco-friendly ways to stay cool during the steamy seasons — meaning you don’t have to be forced into feeling guilty for contributing to the inevitable heat death of our universe just because you’d like to, you know, not stick to your furniture.

Before we start, here’s what you need to know about buying one of these things.

BTUs: This is an acronym you’re going to see a lot throughout this article — it stands for British Thermal Unit. It’s not just for the Brits, though; we use it as well to measure energy usage. In short, one BTU is the amount of energy required to raise the temperature of one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit. So, when you track an AC unit’s BTUs, you’re looking at how much energy your appliance can process to heat or cool your room. The more BTUs, the more powerful the AC — which means it can change the temperature of a room more quickly, and even cover more square footage.

Energy Star Certification: If you’re looking for an eco-friendly air conditioner, it’s probably your best bet to stick with one that’s backed by the Energy Starlabel (except for this super small one on our list that uses barely any power at all). Energy Star is a government-backed symbol that signifies a product’s energy efficiency. In short, if you see the logo on an AC unit, you can definitely send it through to the next round of “America’s Next Top Air Conditioner” for consideration.

Important Air Conditioner Characteristics: Okay, so these are a little bit broader, and some will ultimately just come down to preference.

Size: When it comes to AC units, size does matter. Going with a device that’s too small or too big for your living space can end up expending more energy than you really need to keep your home comfortable. Not to mention, your utility bill can skyrocket. Yikes. Scheduling Programs: Air conditioners with the option to program the unit’s internal thermostat are a great way to start going more green. Just set it to turn off when you aren’t home, and that’s more precious energy that you’re saving yourself (and the planet). Modification Options: This one can get a bit more in the weeds, but if your AC unit has the ability to add on more energy efficient modifications after your purchase (like a hybrid heat pump), that’s a huge plus. We recommend talking with an air conditioning professional or licensed contractor to find out your options when it comes to this.

For all 10 favorite eco-friendly AC units Mashable have picked that you can get on the web right now go to website link below:

https://mashable.com/roundup/best-eco-friendly-air-conditioners/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+Mashable+%28Mashable%29